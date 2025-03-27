Spooky Empire Film Festival Merchandise Shop

For orders within the United States: if you are unable to pick up your merchandise from the And You Films Studio in Deland, Florida, in person, you must include this shipping cost. The cost includes not only the price of the shipping fees, but also the human labor to physically package and mail your items!
Unisex T-Shirt (small)
Unisex T-Shirt (medium)
Unisex T-Shirt (large)
Unisex T-Shirt (XL)
Unisex T-Shirt (2XL)
1.5" Soft Enamel Pin, featuring the Spooky Empire Horror Film Festival Logo
2" Soft Enamel Pin, featuring the festival's cartoon Frankie mascot in a design reminiscent of the iconic "Steamboat Willie"
3" x 2.6" Die Cut Sticker, featuring the Spooky Empire Horror Film Festival Logo
2.4" x 3.5" Die Cut Sticker, featuring the festival's cartoon Frankie mascot holding a Spooky Empire Trophy
3.3" x 3.2" Die Cut Sticker, featuring the festival's cartoon Frankie mascot in a design reminiscent of the iconic "Steamboat Willie"
5.1" x 6.4" Vinyl Sticker Sheet, featuring the festival's cartoon Frankie mascot and his various monster pals
A 2-pack of both the Spooky Empire Logo and Steamboat Frankie Pins
A 3-pack of the Spooky Empire Logo, Trophy Frankie, and Steamboat Frankie Stickers (does not include the sticker sheet)
A combo of all current Spooky Empire Film Festival Merch:
(1) T-Shirt,
(2) Soft Enamel Pins (Spooky Empire Logo and Steamboat Frankie),
(3) Die Cut Stickers (Spooky Empire Logo, Trophy Frankie, and Steamboat Frankie), and
(1) Monster Pals Sticker Sheet
A film produced by festival hosts And You Films, "Bubba" premiered at Spooky in 2014. When the devil comes down to Florida, a local yokel is permanently transformed into a bad-ass Werewolf. Made in partnership with Two Rubbing Nickels, LLC – and based on the comic book by Mitch Hyman!
This is the very first film produced by Spooky festival hosts, And You Films. An epic homegrown sci-fi adventure, "Flashback" tells the story of a janitor with delusions of grandeur trying to navigate the madcap backlot of a parody-filled futuristic movie studio. Shot entirely on green screens hung all over any theatre, lobby, living room, or cheerleaders' locker room available!
