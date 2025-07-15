The 2025 Reels & Spears Gulf Classic

Registration includes all members/ team of anglers( No Max) per boat (reels OR spears), and grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities. Registration includes: Six (6) dinner/ meal following September 12th Captain's meeting at TBA, and tournament raffle tickets (1) per Team Member. **Price does not include boat, gas, angling/fishing/ dive or (spear) fishing equipment, entrance into Calcutta, ice or alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.