Reenactors of Color: The African Presence in Renaissance Europe

Hosted by
About this event
Online access to Saturday & Sunday Full Day: Keynote addresses from Dr Onyeka Nubia (Sat) & Mr Michael Ohajuru (Sun) and classes on the African Presence in Renaissance Europe
Friday Evening: Tudor Tailor Presentation & Reception
Saturday Full Day: Tudor Tailor Workshops (materials included)
Saturday Evening: Costumed Hallowe'en Gala with Small Bites and Beer&Wine (21+ with Govt-Issued ID)
(Does not include general admission to the RoC event. Please purchase separately.)
Friday Evening: Tudor Tailor Presentation
Saturday Evening: Costumed Hallowe'en Gala with Small Bites and Beer&Wine (21+ with Govt-Issued ID)
Sunday Full Day: Tudor Tailor Workshop (materials included)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!