Reentry Connections: Collaboration for Change Conference

Are you a student passionate about criminal justice reform, social work, public policy, or community advocacy? The RAWNY Reentry Connections Conference 2025 offers a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights, connect with professionals in the field, and learn firsthand about the challenges and solutions surrounding reentry. Your Ticket Includes: ✔️ Full-day access to keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout sessions ✔️ Keynotes by Thomas Gant & Tim Dougherty on overcoming reentry barriers and second chances ✔️ Lived Experience Panel – Hear real stories of resilience from formerly incarcerated individuals ✔️ Networking & Resource Fair – Connect with employers, service providers, and reentry advocates ✔️ Continental Breakfast & Buffet Lunch ✔️ Awards Ceremony recognizing leaders in reentry efforts This discounted rate is available exclusively for students with a valid student ID. Take advantage of this opportunity to deepen your knowledge, expand your network, and be part of the movement for successful reentry and criminal justice reform.

Are you a student passionate about criminal justice reform, social work, public policy, or community advocacy? The RAWNY Reentry Connections Conference 2025 offers a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights, connect with professionals in the field, and learn firsthand about the challenges and solutions surrounding reentry. Your Ticket Includes: ✔️ Full-day access to keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout sessions ✔️ Keynotes by Thomas Gant & Tim Dougherty on overcoming reentry barriers and second chances ✔️ Lived Experience Panel – Hear real stories of resilience from formerly incarcerated individuals ✔️ Networking & Resource Fair – Connect with employers, service providers, and reentry advocates ✔️ Continental Breakfast & Buffet Lunch ✔️ Awards Ceremony recognizing leaders in reentry efforts This discounted rate is available exclusively for students with a valid student ID. Take advantage of this opportunity to deepen your knowledge, expand your network, and be part of the movement for successful reentry and criminal justice reform.

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