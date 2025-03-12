Reentry Connections: Collaboration for Change Conference

Join us for the RAWNY Reentry Connections Conference 2025, a one-day event dedicated to supporting second chances and strengthening communities. This conference brings together formerly incarcerated individuals, employers, service providers, policymakers, and community leaders to address the challenges of reentry and explore impactful solutions for reducing recidivism.
Your Ticket Includes:
✔️ Full-day access to keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout workshops
✔️ Inspiring Speakers including Thomas Gant and Tim Dougherty
✔️ Lived Experience Panel featuring individuals who have successfully navigated reentry
✔️ Networking & Resource Fair – Connect with employers, service providers, and housing advocates
✔️ Continental Breakfast & Buffet Lunch
✔️ Awards Ceremony honoring reentry champions
Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, connect, and take action in supporting successful reentry.
Join us for the RAWNY Reentry Connections Conference 2025, a one-day event dedicated to supporting second chances and strengthening communities. This conference brings together formerly incarcerated individuals, employers, service providers, policymakers, and community leaders to address the challenges of reentry and explore impactful solutions for reducing recidivism.
Your Ticket Includes:
✔️ Full-day access to keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout workshops
✔️ Inspiring Speakers including Thomas Gant and Tim Dougherty
✔️ Lived Experience Panel featuring individuals who have successfully navigated reentry
✔️ Networking & Resource Fair – Connect with employers, service providers, and housing advocates
✔️ Continental Breakfast & Buffet Lunch
✔️ Awards Ceremony honoring reentry champions
Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, connect, and take action in supporting successful reentry.
Student Ticket
$25
Are you a student passionate about criminal justice reform, social work, public policy, or community advocacy? The RAWNY Reentry Connections Conference 2025 offers a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights, connect with professionals in the field, and learn firsthand about the challenges and solutions surrounding reentry.
Your Ticket Includes:
✔️ Full-day access to keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout sessions
✔️ Keynotes by Thomas Gant & Tim Dougherty on overcoming reentry barriers and second chances
✔️ Lived Experience Panel – Hear real stories of resilience from formerly incarcerated individuals
✔️ Networking & Resource Fair – Connect with employers, service providers, and reentry advocates
✔️ Continental Breakfast & Buffet Lunch
✔️ Awards Ceremony recognizing leaders in reentry efforts
This discounted rate is available exclusively for students with a valid student ID.
Take advantage of this opportunity to deepen your knowledge, expand your network, and be part of the movement for successful reentry and criminal justice reform.
Are you a student passionate about criminal justice reform, social work, public policy, or community advocacy? The RAWNY Reentry Connections Conference 2025 offers a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights, connect with professionals in the field, and learn firsthand about the challenges and solutions surrounding reentry.
Your Ticket Includes:
✔️ Full-day access to keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout sessions
✔️ Keynotes by Thomas Gant & Tim Dougherty on overcoming reentry barriers and second chances
✔️ Lived Experience Panel – Hear real stories of resilience from formerly incarcerated individuals
✔️ Networking & Resource Fair – Connect with employers, service providers, and reentry advocates
✔️ Continental Breakfast & Buffet Lunch
✔️ Awards Ceremony recognizing leaders in reentry efforts
This discounted rate is available exclusively for students with a valid student ID.
Take advantage of this opportunity to deepen your knowledge, expand your network, and be part of the movement for successful reentry and criminal justice reform.
Small Corporate Bundle: 4 Tickets
$288
Join us at the RAWNY Reentry Connections Conference 2025 with your colleagues or community partners at a discounted rate! Our Small Ticket Bundle provides 10% savings on four registrations, allowing you to engage with key conversations on reentry, second-chance employment, and community collaboration. Your Ticket Bundle Includes:
✔️ Full-day access to keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout workshops
✔️ Keynotes by Thomas Gant & Tim Dougherty on overcoming barriers to success
✔️ Lived Experience Panel featuring stories of resilience and transformation
✔️ Networking & Resource Fair – Meet employers, service providers, and community leaders
✔️ Continental Breakfast & Buffet Lunch
✔️ Awards Ceremony recognizing those making a difference in reentry
Support the movement for second chances while saving on registration—secure your Small Ticket Bundle today!
Join us at the RAWNY Reentry Connections Conference 2025 with your colleagues or community partners at a discounted rate! Our Small Ticket Bundle provides 10% savings on four registrations, allowing you to engage with key conversations on reentry, second-chance employment, and community collaboration. Your Ticket Bundle Includes:
✔️ Full-day access to keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout workshops
✔️ Keynotes by Thomas Gant & Tim Dougherty on overcoming barriers to success
✔️ Lived Experience Panel featuring stories of resilience and transformation
✔️ Networking & Resource Fair – Meet employers, service providers, and community leaders
✔️ Continental Breakfast & Buffet Lunch
✔️ Awards Ceremony recognizing those making a difference in reentry
Support the movement for second chances while saving on registration—secure your Small Ticket Bundle today!
Large Corporate Bundle: 8 Tickets
$512
Bring your team and maximize your impact at the RAWNY Reentry Connections Conference 2025 with our Large Ticket Bundle! This bundle offers a 20% discount on eight registrations, making it the perfect option for organizations, businesses, and community groups committed to supporting second chances and reentry success.
Your Ticket Bundle Includes:
✔️ Full-day access to keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout workshops
✔️ Keynotes by Thomas Gant & Tim Dougherty on reentry success and second-chance opportunities
✔️ Lived Experience Panel featuring individuals who have successfully navigated reentry
✔️ Networking & Resource Fair – Connect with employers, service providers, and advocates
✔️ Continental Breakfast & Buffet Lunch
✔️ Awards Ceremony recognizing reentry champions
Invest in education, empowerment, and second chances—secure your Large Ticket Bundle today!
Bring your team and maximize your impact at the RAWNY Reentry Connections Conference 2025 with our Large Ticket Bundle! This bundle offers a 20% discount on eight registrations, making it the perfect option for organizations, businesses, and community groups committed to supporting second chances and reentry success.
Your Ticket Bundle Includes:
✔️ Full-day access to keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout workshops
✔️ Keynotes by Thomas Gant & Tim Dougherty on reentry success and second-chance opportunities
✔️ Lived Experience Panel featuring individuals who have successfully navigated reentry
✔️ Networking & Resource Fair – Connect with employers, service providers, and advocates
✔️ Continental Breakfast & Buffet Lunch
✔️ Awards Ceremony recognizing reentry champions
Invest in education, empowerment, and second chances—secure your Large Ticket Bundle today!
Add a donation for Reentry Association of WNY Inc
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