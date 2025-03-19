Reestablishing Hope 2nd Annual Gala

Organization will be put into Reestablishing Hope sponsor slide show which will be displayed during the Gala, Organization will be added to the sponsor booklet (full page) which will be disturbed during the event and admission for two general admissions and a vendor table.

Organization will be put into Reestablishing Hope sponsor slide show which will be displayed during the Gala, Organization will be added to the sponsor booklet (full page) which will be disturbed during the event and admission for two general admissions and a vendor table.

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