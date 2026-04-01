Reeves Teacher Appreciation Week 2026

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About this event
Each year, we strive to make Teacher Appreciation Week special by providing meals, treats, and tokens of gratitude. We gratefully accept all donations, any amount helps to ensure every staff member feels celebrated.
Food Sponsors will receive the following recognition:
Name displayed during your event.
Should you wish to provide business cards - cards will be placed in the lounge.
Logo/Name featured on all thank-you communications on social media.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!