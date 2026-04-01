Reeves Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Reeves Elementary PTO

About this event

Reeves Teacher Appreciation Week 2026

240 Lexington St

Woburn, MA 01801, USA

Teacher Appreciation Contribution
Pay what you can

Each year, we strive to make Teacher Appreciation Week special by providing meals, treats, and tokens of gratitude. We gratefully accept all donations, any amount helps to ensure every staff member feels celebrated.

Food Sponsor
$50

Food Sponsors will receive the following recognition:


Name displayed during your event.

Should you wish to provide business cards - cards will be placed in the lounge.


Logo/Name featured on all thank-you communications on social media.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!