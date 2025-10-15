ALIM Summer Program: Refer a Friend

Hosted by
About this event
Refer a family member or friend to the ALIM Summer Program and help them transform their lives. Please note: their spot is secured once their application and deposit are submitted.
Refer a family member or friend and submit their deposit to reserve their spot at the ALIM Summer Program. Help them take the first step toward a transformative experience.
Refer a family member or friend and pay their full tuition at the early bird rate to secure their spot at the ALIM Summer Program. Give them the gift of a life-changing summer!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!