Conasupo

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Conasupo

About this event

Referee Fees and Fines

Reefing Fee
$88

Reefing Fee for Season Tournament

Failure to Show (Forfeiture Fee)
$100

Your team did not show up for a match.

Fee for Direct Red Card
$50

Fee to clear Red Card for (1) one Player.

Unsportsmanlike Conduct Fee
$50

Fee for player who break the rules or behave in unsportamanlike matter. One per player.

Referee/League Staff Disrespect Fine
$100

This fine is assessed for unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse, harassment, intimidation, threatening behavior, or any form of disrespect directed toward referees, league staff, volunteers, field personnel, or event officials before, during, or after league activities.

Fee for Damage to Facilities
$100

Fee for players/teams that damage facilities.

Match Abandonment Fee
$80

Fee for abandoning match during play.

Fee for Fighting
$200

Fee for fighting is only to consider allowing an expulsed player to return to play. Coach and team must meet witht he Disciplinary Committee to decide.

Alcohol/Substance Use Fee
$500

This is a fee to reinstate (1) one player after showing recovery. Player and in cases team as a whole can be removed from league.

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