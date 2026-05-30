Referee Fees and Fines

About this event
Reefing Fee for Season Tournament
Your team did not show up for a match.
Fee to clear Red Card for (1) one Player.
Fee for player who break the rules or behave in unsportamanlike matter. One per player.
This fine is assessed for unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse, harassment, intimidation, threatening behavior, or any form of disrespect directed toward referees, league staff, volunteers, field personnel, or event officials before, during, or after league activities.
Fee for players/teams that damage facilities.
Fee for abandoning match during play.
Fee for fighting is only to consider allowing an expulsed player to return to play. Coach and team must meet witht he Disciplinary Committee to decide.
This is a fee to reinstate (1) one player after showing recovery. Player and in cases team as a whole can be removed from league.
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