Refined Strength by Circle of Arms Shop

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About this shop
A guided space for reflection, clarity, and personal growth. Designed to help you reconnect with your purpose, process your journey, and prioritize your well-being, because your mission now is you! Journal is thoughtfully wrapped and filled with extra items: Refined Strength pen, Debrief notepad, sticker sheet, heart page saver, 4-pack of color pencils, key chain and decorative flowers.
A guided space for reflection, clarity, and personal growth. Designed to help you reconnect with your purpose, process your journey, and prioritize your well-being, because your mission now is you! This journal isn't wrapped it comes alone.
Whether you're capturing meeting notes, unpacking the day, or outlining your next steps, this notepad encourages thoughtful reflection with strength and grace.
Created for women who lead, serve, and grow because every mission deserves a meaningful debrief.
1.) Military Service Women – Branches, Reserve/Guard, Jr ROTC
Honoring women across all branches and stages of service — Active Duty, Reserve, Guard, and Jr ROTC — representing strength, leadership, and legacy.
2.) NCOs, Officers & Veterans
A tribute to women who lead and have led — celebrating rank, service, and the enduring impact of military leadership.
3.) Military Spouses, Caregivers & First Responders
Recognizing the resilience of those who support, protect, and serve both behind the scenes and on the front lines.
4.) Elegant Name Series Collection
A refined design highlighting Female Service Members, Veterans, Military Spouses, Caregivers, and First Responders with pride and purpose.
A sleek and sophisticated writing essential in our signature sage tone. Designed for clarity, intention, and everyday leadership, the Refined Strength Pen brings calm confidence to every note, signature, and vision you put to paper.
“She Served. She Leads. She Inspires.”
Crafted in distinguished tones of blush, sage, and gold, this inaugural coin honors women who have served : past, present, and future. A timeless keepsake symbolizing strength, leadership, and enduring legacy.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!