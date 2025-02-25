Refined Women's Retreat Fall 2025 - Guest Registration

Pollock, LA 71467, USA
Pay nothing now! The total fee is $170 and includes lodging, meals, drinks, snacks and a keepsake t-shirt from the event.
A $50 deposit is required to secure your spot.
The remaining $120 balance is due by August 21st.
(Scholarships are available for those with a special need.)
The total fee is $170 and includes lodging, meals, drinks, snacks and a keepsake t-shirt from the event.
Pay your $50 deposit is required to secure your spot now.
The remaining $120 balance is due by August 21st.
(Scholarships are available for those with a special need.)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!