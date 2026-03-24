Reflections of Manatee's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until June 17, 2027
Membership includes free tours, a free membership gift, and discounts on space rental at the museum.
Valid until June 17, 2027
Membership includes free tours, a free membership gift, and discounts on space rental at the museum.
No expiration
We appreciate students at Reflections! Student memberships include free tours for you and another friend with a student ID, free membership gift, and discounts on space rental at the museum.
Valid until June 17, 2027
Membership includes free tours, a free membership gift, and discounts on space rental at the museum.
No expiration
This is a lifetime membership. Membership includes free tours, a free membership gift, and discounts on space rental at the museum.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!