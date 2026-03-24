Offered by

Reflections of Manatee

About the memberships

Reflections of Manatee's Memberships

Individual Membership
$25

Valid until June 17, 2027

Membership includes free tours, a free membership gift, and discounts on space rental at the museum.

Family Membership
$40

Valid until June 17, 2027

Membership includes free tours, a free membership gift, and discounts on space rental at the museum.

Student Membership
$15

No expiration

We appreciate students at Reflections! Student memberships include free tours for you and another friend with a student ID, free membership gift, and discounts on space rental at the museum.

Senior (60+)/Military
$15

Valid until June 17, 2027

Membership includes free tours, a free membership gift, and discounts on space rental at the museum.

Perpetual Membership
$500

No expiration

This is a lifetime membership. Membership includes free tours, a free membership gift, and discounts on space rental at the museum.

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