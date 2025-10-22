Reframe To Reform's 2025 Gala Raffle

One Ticket
$5

1 ticket purchase: There are 4 amazing prizes being raffled. Tickets will be drawn at the end of the event. (If purchasing online, show the volunteer how many tickets you purchased to receive the physical copies to place in the bins.)

Three Ticket Bundle for $12.00
$12
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

3 ticket purchase: Get a discount for purchasing 3 tickets with more chances to win a prize. There are 4 amazing prizes being raffled. Tickets will be drawn at the end of the event. (If purchasing online, show the volunteer how many tickets you purchased to receive the physical copies to place in the bins.)

Five Ticket Bundle for $20.00
$20
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

5 ticket purchase: Get a discount for purchasing 5 tickets with more chances to win a prize. There are 4 amazing prizes being raffled. Tickets will be drawn at the end of the event. (If purchasing online, show the volunteer how many tickets you purchased to receive the physical copies to place in the bins.)

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing