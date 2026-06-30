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Refresh 2026 Reservation Fee. Shared Room with another Retreat Participant. Chosen by you or if no participant chosen. Assigned by Retreat Staff. This will be a Double Queen Room.
Individual Registration Fee with Double Queen Beds. Participant will be assigned room with no other participant and may bring spouse to any meals provided at the Retreat. This will be for Two Double Queen Beds. Subject to Hotel Availability. Private Room Guaranteed.
Refresh 2026 Fee plus Private Room Upgrade Charge. Participant will be assigned room with no other participant and may bring spouse to any meals provided at the Retreat. This will be for a standard King Room. Subject to Hotel Availability. Private Room Guaranteed.
Individual Registration Fee plus Private Suite Upgrade. Participant will be assigned room with no other participant and may bring spouse to any meals provided at the Retreat. This will be for a King Room Suite. Subject to Hotel Availability. Private Room Guaranteed.
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