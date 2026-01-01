S.I.S. SISTERS IN STRENGTH

S.I.S. SISTERS IN STRENGTH

Refresh My Vision: Weekend of Sisterhood

Greensboro

NC, USA

Friday Wine Tasting Social Hour
Free

10 left!

Come out meet and greet with your sisters. Kick off the weekend with a wine down at Cooper Hawks Winery (wine tasting is $14.00 & food available for purchase)

Saturday: Vision & Strategy Workshop
$25

10 left!

Enjoy the afternoon of setting goals with like-minded goal sisters. We also have a special guest that will be joining us.

Sunday Worship & Sunday Brunch
Free

10 left!

Come out for worship & Sunday Brunch (brunch available for purchase) Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen

SIS CARES Signature Tee
$25

10 left!

T-Shirts will be provided $25 donation. Join us for a day of giving back to the community.

Sponsor a Single Mom
$25

10 left!

Sponsor a single mom to join us during the vision board & financial workshop

