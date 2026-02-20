Hosted by

U S Committee For Refugees And Immigrants Inc

About this event

Refugee Gala 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1526 Highland Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301, USA

#1 "Cozy Up With A Good Book" from USCRI item
#1 "Cozy Up With A Good Book" from USCRI
$35

Starting bid

Settle in for the perfect relaxing evening with this cozy reading basket. Enjoy three bestselling novels, a soothing herbal tea, a charming teacup and saucer, and a soft blanket to keep you warm while you escape into a great story. Add in a tasty treat and a beautiful basket to hold it all, and you have everything you need for a peaceful night of comfort, tea, and turning pages.

#2 "Italian Night In" from S&A Property Management item
#2 "Italian Night In" from S&A Property Management
$25

Starting bid

Bring the flavors of Italy to your kitchen with this delicious dinner basket. Featuring artisan pastas, premium olive oil and seasonings from Olivelle, a jar of classic vodka sauce from Stonewall Kitchen, and two bottles of wine, this basket has everything you need for a perfect Italian-inspired meal. Just add good company and enjoy a relaxing evening of pasta, vino, and great conversation.

#3 "Wine & Cheese Night" from S&A Property Management item
#3 "Wine & Cheese Night" from S&A Property Management
$25

Starting bid

Uncork a relaxing evening with this delightful wine and snack collection. Featuring three bottles of wine paired with a delicious assortment of cheese, crackers, olives, and cookies, this basket has everything you need for the perfect night of sipping, snacking, and unwinding with friends or family.

#4 "Beach Escape: Cancun Getaway" from Terry Thueson
$225

Starting bid

#5 "Adventure Await: Cancun Edition" from Terry Thueson
$225

Starting bid

#6 "Idaho Date Night Weekend" from Hilton Garden Inn item
#6 "Idaho Date Night Weekend" from Hilton Garden Inn
$250

Starting bid

Escape for a relaxing Idaho getaway with this thoughtfully created package featuring a 2-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn (a $700 value), plus a collection of local-inspired comforts and treats. Enjoy two bottles of wine, sparkling Perrier, Idaho-themed hats and matching His & Hers Idaho T-shirts, gourmet chocolates, savory Epic beef strips, ad a beautifully crocheted coffee table runner to bring a touch of handmade charm to your home.


Perfect for a weekend retreat, date night, or a little Idaho adventure close to home!

#7 "Sweat Equity Starter Set" from Gold's Gym item
#7 "Sweat Equity Starter Set" from Gold's Gym
$60

Starting bid

Kickstart your fitness journey with this motivating bundle from Gold's Gym! Includes apparel, workout accessories, supplements, and Gold's Bucks to help you train in style and strength.

#8 "Wine Down & Unwind" from Rotary After Hours item
#8 "Wine Down & Unwind" from Rotary After Hours
$80

Starting bid

Cozy up with the "Wine Down & Unwind" package! Enjoy two bottles of white wine, handmade coasters, wine glasses, a luxurious Hueology down throw pillow, premium candle , and thoughtful comfort essentials for the ultimate relaxing night at home.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!