Refugee Gala 2026 Silent Auction

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Settle in for the perfect relaxing evening with this cozy reading basket. Enjoy three bestselling novels, a soothing herbal tea, a charming teacup and saucer, and a soft blanket to keep you warm while you escape into a great story. Add in a tasty treat and a beautiful basket to hold it all, and you have everything you need for a peaceful night of comfort, tea, and turning pages.
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Bring the flavors of Italy to your kitchen with this delicious dinner basket. Featuring artisan pastas, premium olive oil and seasonings from Olivelle, a jar of classic vodka sauce from Stonewall Kitchen, and two bottles of wine, this basket has everything you need for a perfect Italian-inspired meal. Just add good company and enjoy a relaxing evening of pasta, vino, and great conversation.
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Uncork a relaxing evening with this delightful wine and snack collection. Featuring three bottles of wine paired with a delicious assortment of cheese, crackers, olives, and cookies, this basket has everything you need for the perfect night of sipping, snacking, and unwinding with friends or family.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Escape for a relaxing Idaho getaway with this thoughtfully created package featuring a 2-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn (a $700 value), plus a collection of local-inspired comforts and treats. Enjoy two bottles of wine, sparkling Perrier, Idaho-themed hats and matching His & Hers Idaho T-shirts, gourmet chocolates, savory Epic beef strips, ad a beautifully crocheted coffee table runner to bring a touch of handmade charm to your home.
Perfect for a weekend retreat, date night, or a little Idaho adventure close to home!
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Kickstart your fitness journey with this motivating bundle from Gold's Gym! Includes apparel, workout accessories, supplements, and Gold's Bucks to help you train in style and strength.
Starting bid
Cozy up with the "Wine Down & Unwind" package! Enjoy two bottles of white wine, handmade coasters, wine glasses, a luxurious Hueology down throw pillow, premium candle , and thoughtful comfort essentials for the ultimate relaxing night at home.
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