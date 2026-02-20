Refugee Gala 2026 Silent Auction

Escape for a relaxing Idaho getaway with this thoughtfully created package featuring a 2-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn (a $700 value), plus a collection of local-inspired comforts and treats. Enjoy two bottles of wine, sparkling Perrier, Idaho-themed hats and matching His & Hers Idaho T-shirts, gourmet chocolates, savory Epic beef strips, ad a beautifully crocheted coffee table runner to bring a touch of handmade charm to your home.





Perfect for a weekend retreat, date night, or a little Idaho adventure close to home!