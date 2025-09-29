Refund Requests for 2025-26 Season - GIRLS OPTIONALS

Hosted by
If athlete competes in 0 meets during the 24-25 season, you are eligible to receive 50% of your level’s team fees back assuming paid 100%. If athlete competes in 1 meet during the 24-25 season, you are eligible to receive 25% of level’s team fees back assuming paid 100%.
Competition Dates: January 16-18, 2026 ||
Location: Rio Casino, Las Vegas, NV ||
Refund Request Deadline: Oct 31 2025 (to submit before Nov. 1, 2025)
*This is also an elite qualifier. Fees will be refunded accordingly *
Competition Dates: January 22-23, 2026 ||
Location: Irving Convention Center, Irving, TX ||
Refund Request Deadline: Nov. 1, 2025.
Competition Dates: January 30-31 ||
Location: Galveston, TX ||
Refund Request Deadline: Dec. 1, 2025
Competition Dates: February 13-14, 2026 ||
Location: Rochester, NY ||
Refund Request Deadline: January 13, 2026
*This is also an elite qualifier. Fees will be refunded accordingly *
Competition Dates: February 20-22, 2026 ||
Location: The Star, Frisco, TX ||
Refund Request Deadline: Dec. 1, 2025
Entries trying to withdraw AFTER the refund deadline need to speak directly to Katie at the front desk.
Competition Dates: Feb 26, 2026 ||
Location: Discover Gymnastics, Houston, TX ||
Refund Request Deadline: Jan. 19, 2026 || NOTE: This is only for Gary/Natasha, Tunde/Max/Kambri Optionals teams
Refund Request Deadline: March 1, 2026 (last day of regular competition)
Refund Request Deadline: On last day of STATE competition for your level.
Refund Request Deadline: On last day of REGIONALS competition for your level.
