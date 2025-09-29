Hosted by

Refund Requests for 2025-26 Season - GIRLS OPTIONALS

GIRLS Optionals TEAM Fee
Free

If athlete competes in 0 meets during the 24-25 season, you are eligible to receive 50% of your level’s team fees back assuming paid 100%. If athlete competes in 1 meet during the 24-25 season, you are eligible to receive 25% of level’s team fees back assuming paid 100%.

Vegas Cup MEET Fee
Free

Competition Dates: January 16-18, 2026 ||
Location: Rio Casino, Las Vegas, NV ||
Refund Request Deadline: Oct 31 2025 (to submit before Nov. 1, 2025)


*This is also an elite qualifier. Fees will be refunded accordingly *

Texas Prime MEET Fee
Free

Competition Dates: January 22-23, 2026 ||
Location: Irving Convention Center, Irving, TX ||
Refund Request Deadline: Nov. 1, 2025.

HNI Invitational MEET Fee
Free

Competition Dates: January 30-31 ||
Location: Galveston, TX ||
Refund Request Deadline: Dec. 1, 2025

Rochester Invitational MEET Fee
Free

Competition Dates: February 13-14, 2026 ||
Location: Rochester, NY ||
Refund Request Deadline: January 13, 2026


*This is also an elite qualifier. Fees will be refunded accordingly *

WOGA Classic MEET Fee
Free

Competition Dates: February 20-22, 2026 ||
Location: The Star, Frisco, TX ||
Refund Request Deadline: Dec. 1, 2025


Entries trying to withdraw AFTER the refund deadline need to speak directly to Katie at the front desk.

Svetlana MEET Fee
Free

Competition Dates: Feb 26, 2026 ||
Location: Discover Gymnastics, Houston, TX ||
Refund Request Deadline: Jan. 19, 2026 || NOTE: This is only for Gary/Natasha, Tunde/Max/Kambri Optionals teams

State MEET Fee
Free

Refund Request Deadline: March 1, 2026 (last day of regular competition)

GIRLS Competition: Regionals MEET Fee
Free

Refund Request Deadline: On last day of STATE competition for your level.

GIRLS Competition: Championship MEET Fee
Free

Refund Request Deadline: On last day of REGIONALS competition for your level.

