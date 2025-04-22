ReFurnishings: Thrift & Flip Challenge

This charming upcycled piece offers the best of both worlds: one side is styled as a functional drink station, perfect for entertaining, while the other side presents a neutral, decorative look ideal for everyday use. Featuring a creamy distressed finish with subtle detailing and a rich wood top, the table includes extendable drop leaves on both sides for added versatility. Use it as a stylish bar with a built-in cooler section for your favorite beverages, or flip it around to showcase its classic console design—complete with drawers and decorative accents. Perfect for patios, kitchens, or living spaces, this one-of-a-kind table adapts beautifully to your needs! Bonus: This table comes with everything shown in the pictures, including the basket, napkins, towel, small plant, home décor sign, and beverage display items. Dimensions: 18.5" D, (front to back) x 32" H, 27" W (when closed) and approximately 54" W (when fully opened) Flippers: Suzannah, Alannah, Eliza and Sarah Kratz (Team Kratz)

