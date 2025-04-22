ReFurnishings: Thrift & Flip Challenge

Give your furry friend a space of their very own with this adorable White Puppy Cubby! Adorable and functional, the White Puppy Cubby is the perfect cozy spot for your furry friend! Features include a comfy bed, toy basket, storage drawer, and leash cubby, all topped off with a hand-painted puppy design and checkerboard floor. A fun and practical addition to any pet-loving home!
Dimensions: 29"L x18"W x22 1/2"H
Flipper: Amy Halpin
Black Puppy Cubby
$65
Sleek, stylish, and built with love for your pup, the Black Puppy Cubby offers the ultimate combination of comfort and organization! Features include a comfy bed, toy basket, storage drawer, and top cubby for treats and leashes — all in a sleek black finish with playful paw-print details. A must-have for stylish pet lovers!
Dimensions: 29"L x18"W x22 1/2"H
Flipper: Amy Halpin
Blue Credenza with Copper Stenciling
$100
Add a touch of elegance to your space with this stunning Blue & Copper Credenza. Painted in a rich, vibrant blue and accented with intricate copper stenciling on the doors, this handcrafted piece is both functional and beautiful. Perfect as a statement piece in an entryway, living room, or office, it offers stylish storage with a sophisticated flair.
Dimensions: 1 ft 4 in (Depth) × 3 ft 2 in (Length) × 2 ft 4 in (Height)
Flipper: Naomi Clark of Revivify Furnishings
Classic Black Umbrella Stand with Lift-Top Lid
$35
Stay stylish even on rainy days with this charming Umbrella Stand with Lid! Perfect for keeping wet umbrellas neatly contained, it features a convenient lid to keep drips and messes out of sight. A practical and attractive addition to your entryway — because a little organization makes even the rainiest days brighter!
Dimensions: 13.5” x 13.5” x 27”
Flipper: Zara Pattison and Megan May (Team Pattison)
Coastal Breeze Arched Mirror
$25
This charming mirror, painted a pretty French blue, adds a soft pop of color and elegance to any room, making it a lovely accent piece for any style — from cottage chic to classic traditional.
Dimensions: 26.75" H × 16" W
Flipper: Sarah Racine
Dual-Purpose Vintage Bar and Console Table
$165
This charming upcycled piece offers the best of both worlds: one side is styled as a functional drink station, perfect for entertaining, while the other side presents a neutral, decorative look ideal for everyday use. Featuring a creamy distressed finish with subtle detailing and a rich wood top, the table includes extendable drop leaves on both sides for added versatility.
Use it as a stylish bar with a built-in cooler section for your favorite beverages, or flip it around to showcase its classic console design—complete with drawers and decorative accents. Perfect for patios, kitchens, or living spaces, this one-of-a-kind table adapts beautifully to your needs!
Bonus: This table comes with everything shown in the pictures, including the basket, napkins, towel, small plant, home décor sign, and beverage display items.
Dimensions: 18.5" D, (front to back) x 32" H, 27" W (when closed) and approximately 54" W (when fully opened)
Flippers: Suzannah, Alannah, Eliza and Sarah Kratz (Team Kratz)
Vintage-Inspired Storage Chest
$65
Add a touch of adventure to your space with this charming storage chest! Featuring travel-themed graphics, sturdy black metal legs, and a warm wood finish, this piece is both stylish and practical. The interior offers ample storage for blankets, pillows, toys, or any other items you want to tuck away neatly. Perfect for an entryway, living room, or bedroom, this chest combines character and function in one beautiful piece.
Dimensions: 25 1/2” L 14” D 17 1/2” H
Flipper: Julie Fisk (Reimagined by Julie)
Hand-Painted Rustic Lake Armoire
$275
Bring the peaceful beauty of the outdoors into your space with this stunning hand-painted armoire—perfect for a lakeside cabin, a mountain retreat, or any rustic-inspired home. The front and sides feature an intricate, nature-themed design, complete with towering pines, a serene waterfall, and a night sky, all rendered in rich, earthy tones.
Behind the tall door, you'll find a wardrobe section ideal for hanging clothes or storing shoes, while the drawers offer ample space for folded garments, blankets, or other essentials. The armoire features casters for easy movement, blending practicality with artistic charm.
Dimensions: 32W x18D x 55H
Flippers: Wendi Piper and Jodi Bodie (Twingenuity Art)
Rustic Handcrafted Storage Bench
$100
This one-of-a-kind storage bench is the perfect blend of function and character. Handcrafted from reclaimed wood, the bench boasts a rich, carved headboard backrest and turned side posts, lending it vintage charm and elegance. The cushioned seat is upholstered with a striking Southwestern-style fabric, bringing warmth and texture to the piece. Lift the seat to reveal hidden storage — perfect for keeping blankets, shoes, or seasonal items neatly tucked away. Whether placed in an entryway, mudroom, or cozy cabin, this bench is sure to be a standout piece that offers both beauty and utility.
Dimensions: 62" W x 18" D x 40" H (approximate)
Flippers: Katy and Evan Carl (Team Carl)
Vintage Whimsical Wrought Iron Stool
$25
Add a pop of charm and character to any space with this whimsical wrought iron stool. Featuring an intricate, heart-inspired red metal frame and twisted legs, this piece combines playful artistry with vintage flair. The seat is upholstered in an embossed black vinyl with button tufting, offering both comfort and style. Perfect as a vanity stool, accent seat, or conversation piece, this petite treasure is sure to capture attention wherever it’s placed.
Dimensions: 14" W x 14" D x 24" H (approximate)
Flippers: Katy and Evan Carl (Team Carl)
Whimsical Garden Bench Planter
$50
Bring a burst of color and creativity to your outdoor space with this one-of-a-kind planter! A charming, repurposed purple bench serves as the foundation for a lush arrangement of vibrant greenery and colorful foliage. The centerpiece, a striking spiked plant, is surrounded by trailing vines and delicate pink-and-green leaves, creating a layered look full of texture and movement. A sweet blue dragonfly garden stake adds the perfect finishing touch. Whether placed on a porch, patio, or garden path, this cheerful piece is sure to brighten any space and spark conversation.
Dimensions: 32" L x 14" W x 24" H (approximate)
Flippers: Katy and Evan Carl (Team Carl)
Elegant Serpentine-Front Credenza
$275
This stunning credenza effortlessly combines classic craftsmanship with a modern color palette. Featuring a rich, dark wood top and a beautifully painted sage green body, this piece is designed to impress. The elegant serpentine front highlights four spacious drawers flanked by two side cabinets, offering both style and ample storage. Finished with detailed gold hardware and subtle carved accents, this versatile piece can serve as a buffet, sideboard, or statement storage unit in any room.
Dimensions: 62” X 21” X 36”
Flipper: Emily and Noah Bartlett (Bartlett Furniture & Restoration)
Charming Vintage Children's Roll-Top Desk and Chair Set
$95
Encourage creativity and organization with this adorable vintage children's roll-top desk and matching chair! Crafted from warm-toned wood and accented with hand-painted details in a soft neutral color, this desk features a classic roll-top cover that slides smoothly to conceal or reveal a neatly organized workspace. Inside, you'll find multiple cubbies perfect for storing papers, books, or art supplies, plus a pink writing mat for a playful touch. The sturdy chair is painted to match, completing this sweet and functional set.
Dimensions: 30" W x 38" H
Flipper: Carol Maimone
Charming Pine Dresser in Aqua Blue
$80
Fresh, bright, and full of personality, this charming pine dresser has been lovingly refreshed in a cheerful aqua blue finish. Topped with a natural pine wood surface that highlights the grain beautifully, the dresser features four roomy drawers accented with sparkling glass knobs for a touch of vintage glamour. Inside, each drawer is lined with whimsical bird-and-botanical print paper, adding a delightful hidden surprise. This versatile piece would be perfect for a bedroom, guest room, or cheerful cottage-inspired space.
Dimensions: H 33.25” W 32.5” D 15” w knobs
Flipper: Stacey Gordon
Vintage-Inspired Three-Piece Living Room Set
$225
Add a bold pop of color and timeless character to your space with this stunning three-piece set! Featuring two side tables and one coffee table, each piece blends classic wood grain beauty with a vibrant emerald green finish. Detailed carvings and elegant gold-tone hardware add an extra touch of charm, while the modern gold hairpin legs bring a playful, contemporary twist. The coffee table’s lid lifts for hidden storage, making it both stylish and practical. Whether in a living room, study, or sunroom, this set is sure to make a statement.
Dimensions: End Tables: 22" H x 21" L x 17.5" W
Coffee Table: 15" H x 35" L x 31.5" W
Flippers: Rebecca Hughes (Crafty Fox Home)
High-Top Game Table Set with Stools and Bonus Extras
$225
Gather your friends and family around this versatile High-Top Game Table — the ultimate setup for fun and entertainment! This stylish table features an innovative, interchangeable insert design, allowing you to customize the playing surface according to the game you're enjoying. Built-in cupholders on each leg keep your drinks secure, allowing you to focus on winning!
The set includes three matching stools perfectly sized for the high-top table, creating a complete, ready-to-play experience. To get the good times rolling, bonus items are included — wine, poker chips, playing cards, and select games!
Dimensions: 40 X 40" table x 36" high. Stools are 24" high.
Flippers: Alison Govel, Megan Govel and Justin Kernan (Team Govel)
