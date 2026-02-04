Regency Ball

Hosted by
About this event
Reserved Table for 8. Priority entry, reserved seating, hors d'oeuvres, and access to VIP‑only areas.
*Note: Green Pages discount only applies to Parterre Tickets
Priority entry, reserved seating, hors d'oeuvres and access to VIP‑only areas.
*Note: Green Pages discount only applies to Parterre Tickets
Priority entry, reserved seating, hors d'oeuvres and access to VIP‑only areas.
*Note: Green Pages discount only applies to Parterre Tickets
Priority entry, reserved seating, full hors d'oeuvres and access to VIP‑only areas.
*Note: Green Pages discount only applies to Parterre Tickets
Priority entry, reserved seating, hors d'oeuvres, and access to VIP‑only areas.
*Note: Green Pages discount only applies to Parterre Tickets
General Admission, Standing Room, Light Refreshments
*Note: Green Pages discount only applies to Parterre Tickets
General Admission, Standing Room, Light Refreshments
*Note: Green Pages discount only applies to Parterre Tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!