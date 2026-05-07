Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary And Education Center

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Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary And Education Center

About this event

Reggae to the Rescue!

1567 Cunningham Rd

Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA

VIP Plus (with reserved parking)
$200

Enjoy a special VIP reception hour from 1-2pm with a special welcome drink, appetizers, and guided tour from our founder Deb! You will also enjoy front-row seating. VIP Plus includes reserved parking right up front!

VIP
$175

Enjoy a special VIP reception hour from 1-2pm with a special welcome drink, appetizers, and guided tour from our founder Deb! You will also enjoy front-row seating.

General Admission
$100

For guests 13 years and older; admission starts at 2pm!

Child Admission (ages 2-12)
$50

Child admission for guests ages 2-12 years. Under 2 years free!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!