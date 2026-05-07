Reggae to the Rescue!

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy a special VIP reception hour from 1-2pm with a special welcome drink, appetizers, and guided tour from our founder Deb! You will also enjoy front-row seating. VIP Plus includes reserved parking right up front!
Enjoy a special VIP reception hour from 1-2pm with a special welcome drink, appetizers, and guided tour from our founder Deb! You will also enjoy front-row seating.
For guests 13 years and older; admission starts at 2pm!
Child admission for guests ages 2-12 years. Under 2 years free!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!