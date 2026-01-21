Essentials For Godly Living Inc

Hosted by

Essentials For Godly Living Inc

About this event

Reggie Asberry Legacy Music Scholarship Award

1730 N Federal Hwy

Boynton Beach, FL 33435, USA

General Admission
$125

· Individual ticket

· Full access to the program and all main event activities

Table Purchase (non-sponsor)
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Table Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

· Reserved table for 10 guests

· Organization or name displayed on table signage

· Name listed in event program

· Recognition during the event

Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

· Reserved table for 10 guests

· Organization logo listed in event program

· Social media recognition

· Recognition from the stage

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

· Reserved table for 10 guests
· 5-Minute speaking opportunity

· Premium logo placement in event program

· Logo displayed at event entrance

· Social media recognition

· Press release recognition

· Recognition from the stage

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

(Exclusive – One Available)

· Event recognition as Presenting Sponsor (Event promoted as: Reggie Asberry Legacy Music Scholarship Luncheon presented by [Sponsor Name])

· VIP reserved table for 10 guests (front seating)

· 10-Minute speaking opportunity

· Premier logo placement on all event materials

· Prominent logo placement on event website

· Featured recognition in press release and social media

· Recognition throughout the program

· Opportunity to provide promotional materials for guests

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