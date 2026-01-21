Reggie Asberry Legacy Music Scholarship Award

Hosted by
About this event
· Individual ticket
· Full access to the program and all main event activities
· Reserved table for 10 guests
· Organization or name displayed on table signage
· Name listed in event program
· Recognition during the event
· Reserved table for 10 guests
· Organization logo listed in event program
· Social media recognition
· Recognition from the stage
· Reserved table for 10 guests
· 5-Minute speaking opportunity
· Premium logo placement in event program
· Logo displayed at event entrance
· Social media recognition
· Press release recognition
· Recognition from the stage
(Exclusive – One Available)
· Event recognition as Presenting Sponsor (Event promoted as: Reggie Asberry Legacy Music Scholarship Luncheon presented by [Sponsor Name])
· VIP reserved table for 10 guests (front seating)
· 10-Minute speaking opportunity
· Premier logo placement on all event materials
· Prominent logo placement on event website
· Featured recognition in press release and social media
· Recognition throughout the program
· Opportunity to provide promotional materials for guests
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!