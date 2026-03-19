Regiment of Retired Marines 251st Marine Corps Birthday Celebration

The Regiment of Retired Marines is proud to announce that Early Bird tickets for the 251st Marine Corps Birthday Celebration-The Retiree Ball -Now available. This is your opportunity to secure your place at one of the most distinguished events of the year. Join fellow Marines, honored guests, and friends as we celebrate our Corps' legacy, traditions, and enduring brotherhood/sisterhood. Early Bird pricing is available for a limited time-reserve your tickets today and be part of this unforgettable evening. Semper Fidelis