Regiment of Retired Marines Inc. RORM

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Regiment of Retired Marines Inc. RORM

About this event

Regiment of Retired Marines 251st Marine Corps Birthday Celebration

203 S Front St

New Bern, NC 28560, USA

Early Bird Purchase
$85
Available until Jul 1

The Regiment of Retired Marines is proud to announce that Early Bird tickets for the 251st Marine Corps Birthday Celebration-The Retiree Ball -Now available. This is your opportunity to secure your place at one of the most distinguished events of the year. Join fellow Marines, honored guests, and friends as we celebrate our Corps' legacy, traditions, and enduring brotherhood/sisterhood. Early Bird pricing is available for a limited time-reserve your tickets today and be part of this unforgettable evening. Semper Fidelis

General Admission
$110

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

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