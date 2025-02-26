Regina Caeli Academy Tampa's Auction

Elevate your everyday look with our Miraculous Medal Necklace. Handmade in the USA, this fine jewelry piece is solid 18-karat gold over sterling silver. It's beautiful design makes it perfect for everyday wear but also durable for long-lasting wear. Add this necklace to your collection and experience its timeless beauty.
18 inch chain
Lobster clasp
18 karat-gold vermeil over sterling silver
Made in the USA
Donated By: House of Joppa
$130 Value
Elevate your everyday look with our Miraculous Medal Necklace. Handmade in the USA, this fine jewelry piece is solid 18-karat gold over sterling silver. It's beautiful design makes it perfect for everyday wear but also durable for long-lasting wear. Add this necklace to your collection and experience its timeless beauty.
18 inch chain
Lobster clasp
18 karat-gold vermeil over sterling silver
Made in the USA
Donated By: House of Joppa
$130 Value
Crayola Experience Orlando (2)
$30
Starting bid
2 tickets for Crayola Experience Orlando.
Discover the Magic of Color ® at Crayola Experience, Crayola’s premier, one-of-a-kind family attraction! Dozens of hands-on, creative activities and a full day of fun awaits families in Orlando, Fla. at The Florida Mall. Bigger, brighter and bolder than ever, the colorful adventures of Crayola Experience help kids and adults alike explore art and technology, express their creativity and experience color in a whole new way.
Donated By: The Crayola Experience Orlando
$60 Value
2 tickets for Crayola Experience Orlando.
Discover the Magic of Color ® at Crayola Experience, Crayola’s premier, one-of-a-kind family attraction! Dozens of hands-on, creative activities and a full day of fun awaits families in Orlando, Fla. at The Florida Mall. Bigger, brighter and bolder than ever, the colorful adventures of Crayola Experience help kids and adults alike explore art and technology, express their creativity and experience color in a whole new way.
Donated By: The Crayola Experience Orlando
$60 Value
Sea of Galilee Rosary
$20
Starting bid
These multicolored teal stone beads paired with larger pearls, brings the sea right into your hands. It was along the shores of the Sea of Galilee where the disciples said yes to Jesus's call to follow him. Let this rosary be your Sea of Galilee, the place where you say yes to follow Jesus everyday.
Donated By: West Coast Catholic
$40 Value
These multicolored teal stone beads paired with larger pearls, brings the sea right into your hands. It was along the shores of the Sea of Galilee where the disciples said yes to Jesus's call to follow him. Let this rosary be your Sea of Galilee, the place where you say yes to follow Jesus everyday.
Donated By: West Coast Catholic
$40 Value
St. Michael Sock Bundle
$15
Starting bid
Bundle includes: 1 pair of adult St. Michael the Archangel socks, 1 pair of kids St. Michael the Archangel socks, & 1 St. Michael the Archangel sticker.
Step into the strength and protection of St. Michael the Archangel with these powerful Catholic socks! Known as the leader of all angels and the fierce defender of God’s people, St. Michael’s name means “one who is like God.” He leads the army of God against the forces of darkness, inspiring strength and courage for believers everywhere. These socks feature the prayer to St. Michael—*“defend us in battle”—*and serve as a daily reminder of his steadfast intercession.
Donated By: Sock Religious
$36 Value
Bundle includes: 1 pair of adult St. Michael the Archangel socks, 1 pair of kids St. Michael the Archangel socks, & 1 St. Michael the Archangel sticker.
Step into the strength and protection of St. Michael the Archangel with these powerful Catholic socks! Known as the leader of all angels and the fierce defender of God’s people, St. Michael’s name means “one who is like God.” He leads the army of God against the forces of darkness, inspiring strength and courage for believers everywhere. These socks feature the prayer to St. Michael—*“defend us in battle”—*and serve as a daily reminder of his steadfast intercession.
Donated By: Sock Religious
$36 Value
Our Lady of Guadalupe Sock Bundle
$10
Starting bid
Bundle Includes: 1 pair of kids Our Lady of Guadalupe socks & 1 Our Lady of Guadalupe sticker.
Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of the Americas, Star of the New Evangelization, is such a gift to our Church! Mary’s appearances in 1531 to Juan Diego just outside of Mexico City have caused the conversion of thousands.
Mary’s instructions to Juan Diego to build a temple was faced with skepticism by the bishop. To prove that this request was of God, Mary told Juan to gather roses on the hill to take to the bishop. Juan followed her instructions and when he lowered the roses to the ground, he and the bishop were astonished at what they saw: an exquisite image of Our Lady on his tilma. There are various miracles associated with the image on the tilma which is still on display today in Mexico City.
Rock these fun, bright-colored socks and remind yourself of the miraculous power of God and to trust in Mary’s faithful intercession!
Donated By: Sock Religious
$20 Value
Bundle Includes: 1 pair of kids Our Lady of Guadalupe socks & 1 Our Lady of Guadalupe sticker.
Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of the Americas, Star of the New Evangelization, is such a gift to our Church! Mary’s appearances in 1531 to Juan Diego just outside of Mexico City have caused the conversion of thousands.
Mary’s instructions to Juan Diego to build a temple was faced with skepticism by the bishop. To prove that this request was of God, Mary told Juan to gather roses on the hill to take to the bishop. Juan followed her instructions and when he lowered the roses to the ground, he and the bishop were astonished at what they saw: an exquisite image of Our Lady on his tilma. There are various miracles associated with the image on the tilma which is still on display today in Mexico City.
Rock these fun, bright-colored socks and remind yourself of the miraculous power of God and to trust in Mary’s faithful intercession!
Donated By: Sock Religious
$20 Value
Kendra Scott Krista Hoop Earrings
$40
Starting bid
Achieve maximum glam with the Krista Gold Hoop Earrings in White Mix. These bold hoops feature linear arrangements of crystals and cultured freshwater pearls, giving you an undeniable level of sparkle that’s impossible to ignore.
Donated By: Kendra Scott Hyde Park
$75 Value
Achieve maximum glam with the Krista Gold Hoop Earrings in White Mix. These bold hoops feature linear arrangements of crystals and cultured freshwater pearls, giving you an undeniable level of sparkle that’s impossible to ignore.
Donated By: Kendra Scott Hyde Park
$75 Value
Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Tickets (2)
$75
Starting bid
2 Level Three tickets to one Orlando Philharmonic
Orchestra Classics of Pops performance at the discretion
of the box office. Performed in Steinmetz Hall, one of the
world’s most acoustically perfect spaces, theater ensures
that every seat is a good seat. Fresh and exiting, the Pops Series has something for every listener.
Valid for the 2025-2026 Season.
Donated By: Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra
$145 Value
2 Level Three tickets to one Orlando Philharmonic
Orchestra Classics of Pops performance at the discretion
of the box office. Performed in Steinmetz Hall, one of the
world’s most acoustically perfect spaces, theater ensures
that every seat is a good seat. Fresh and exiting, the Pops Series has something for every listener.
Valid for the 2025-2026 Season.
Donated By: Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra
$145 Value
Tampa Bay Rowdies Tickets (4)
$88
Starting bid
The upcoming season sees the Rowdies celebrate
their 50th anniversary, with specialty theme nights,
promotions, and giveaways! Get in on the fun with
this ticket voucher that accommodates a party of
four to any regular season home game at Al Lang
Stadium.
Valid for the 2025 Season.
Donated By: Tampa Bay Rowdies
$176 Value
The upcoming season sees the Rowdies celebrate
their 50th anniversary, with specialty theme nights,
promotions, and giveaways! Get in on the fun with
this ticket voucher that accommodates a party of
four to any regular season home game at Al Lang
Stadium.
Valid for the 2025 Season.
Donated By: Tampa Bay Rowdies
$176 Value
Gorjana $150 Gift Card
$75
Starting bid
Jewelry you’ll love! Effortless and elevated,
Gorjana offers jewelry ranging from dainty solid
gold essentials to fun, season fashion pieces.
There something for everyone. Visit any Gorjana
store and let their talented team of stylist guide
you through a personalized experience as they
help you create your own layered look.
Donated By: Gorjana
$150 Value
Jewelry you’ll love! Effortless and elevated,
Gorjana offers jewelry ranging from dainty solid
gold essentials to fun, season fashion pieces.
There something for everyone. Visit any Gorjana
store and let their talented team of stylist guide
you through a personalized experience as they
help you create your own layered look.
Donated By: Gorjana
$150 Value
MOSI Tickets (4)
$40
Starting bid
MOSI, where wonders of science come to life. A
hand-on science center dedicating to interactive
learning and playful exploration. These four
tickets are valid for admission to any MOSI
permanent exhibition galleries.
Donated By: MOSI
$80 Value
MOSI, where wonders of science come to life. A
hand-on science center dedicating to interactive
learning and playful exploration. These four
tickets are valid for admission to any MOSI
permanent exhibition galleries.
Donated By: MOSI
$80 Value
Star the Black Cat Scentsy Buddy
$15
Starting bid
With a sequin black tutu and stylish star, this adorable plush kitty promises nothing but lots of love! Scentsy Buddy has a zippered pouch to hold a Scent Pak. Polar Bear Hug (blackberry jam, caramelized brown sugar, vanilla, & amber in a softly romantic scent) scented Scent Pak included.
Donated By: Meaghan Tobin
$31 Value
With a sequin black tutu and stylish star, this adorable plush kitty promises nothing but lots of love! Scentsy Buddy has a zippered pouch to hold a Scent Pak. Polar Bear Hug (blackberry jam, caramelized brown sugar, vanilla, & amber in a softly romantic scent) scented Scent Pak included.
Donated By: Meaghan Tobin
$31 Value
Family Photo Session
$100
Starting bid
Cherish the memories of your family the way they are today! Receive a family photo session at a location of your choosing within the Tampa Bay area with Shannon Marie Photography. This includes the high resolution online gallery and all printing and sharing rights for the photos taken!
Date will be mutually agreed upon. Expires 5/09/2026.
https://shannonmarie-photography.com
Donated By: Shannon Marie Photography
Cherish the memories of your family the way they are today! Receive a family photo session at a location of your choosing within the Tampa Bay area with Shannon Marie Photography. This includes the high resolution online gallery and all printing and sharing rights for the photos taken!
Date will be mutually agreed upon. Expires 5/09/2026.
https://shannonmarie-photography.com
Donated By: Shannon Marie Photography
Welcome to Our Nest Scentsy Warmer & Scentsy Bar
$15
Starting bid
The "Welcome to our Nest" Mini Scentsy Warmer is a heartwarming and charming addition to your home decor. Mini warmer comes with Scentsy bar in Peace (Lily) Be With You - white peace lily and green apple harmonize with watery greens and a touch of vanilla
Donated By: Meaghan Tobin
$31 Value
The "Welcome to our Nest" Mini Scentsy Warmer is a heartwarming and charming addition to your home decor. Mini warmer comes with Scentsy bar in Peace (Lily) Be With You - white peace lily and green apple harmonize with watery greens and a touch of vanilla
Donated By: Meaghan Tobin
$31 Value
Chews Life Gift Card & Compassion Card Set
$30
Starting bid
$50 gift card for Chews Life. Strengthen your faith with beautiful handcrafted Catholic gifts from Chews Life.
Set of 3 compassion cards from The Little Rose Shop.
Donated By: Chews Life & The Little Rose Shop
$65 Value
$50 gift card for Chews Life. Strengthen your faith with beautiful handcrafted Catholic gifts from Chews Life.
Set of 3 compassion cards from The Little Rose Shop.
Donated By: Chews Life & The Little Rose Shop
$65 Value
Handcrafted Wine Box & Wine
$80
Starting bid
Beautifully handcrafted wine box with a bottle of Chanti Classico 2022
Donated By: Clarissa Dodsworth
$150 Value
Beautifully handcrafted wine box with a bottle of Chanti Classico 2022
Donated By: Clarissa Dodsworth
$150 Value
FIT4MOM $100 Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
Workouts created by moms for moms.
FIT4MOM is the nation’s leading prenatal and postnatal fitness program, providing fitness classes and a network of moms to support every stage of motherhood. From pregnancy, through postpartum and beyond, our fitness and wellness programs help make moms strong in body, mind, and spirit.
Donated By: FIT4MOM Tampa Bay
$100 Value
Workouts created by moms for moms.
FIT4MOM is the nation’s leading prenatal and postnatal fitness program, providing fitness classes and a network of moms to support every stage of motherhood. From pregnancy, through postpartum and beyond, our fitness and wellness programs help make moms strong in body, mind, and spirit.
Donated By: FIT4MOM Tampa Bay
$100 Value
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