Regina Caeli Academy Tampa's Auction

Bundle Includes: 1 pair of kids Our Lady of Guadalupe socks & 1 Our Lady of Guadalupe sticker. Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of the Americas, Star of the New Evangelization, is such a gift to our Church! Mary’s appearances in 1531 to Juan Diego just outside of Mexico City have caused the conversion of thousands. Mary’s instructions to Juan Diego to build a temple was faced with skepticism by the bishop. To prove that this request was of God, Mary told Juan to gather roses on the hill to take to the bishop. Juan followed her instructions and when he lowered the roses to the ground, he and the bishop were astonished at what they saw: an exquisite image of Our Lady on his tilma. There are various miracles associated with the image on the tilma which is still on display today in Mexico City. Rock these fun, bright-colored socks and remind yourself of the miraculous power of God and to trust in Mary’s faithful intercession! Donated By: Sock Religious $20 Value

Bundle Includes: 1 pair of kids Our Lady of Guadalupe socks & 1 Our Lady of Guadalupe sticker. Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of the Americas, Star of the New Evangelization, is such a gift to our Church! Mary’s appearances in 1531 to Juan Diego just outside of Mexico City have caused the conversion of thousands. Mary’s instructions to Juan Diego to build a temple was faced with skepticism by the bishop. To prove that this request was of God, Mary told Juan to gather roses on the hill to take to the bishop. Juan followed her instructions and when he lowered the roses to the ground, he and the bishop were astonished at what they saw: an exquisite image of Our Lady on his tilma. There are various miracles associated with the image on the tilma which is still on display today in Mexico City. Rock these fun, bright-colored socks and remind yourself of the miraculous power of God and to trust in Mary’s faithful intercession! Donated By: Sock Religious $20 Value

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