Golden West Region 21 Sweet Adelines International

Hosted by

Golden West Region 21 Sweet Adelines International

About this event

Region 21 Golden West 2026 Annual Spring Convention GUEST

100 N 1st St

Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA

Adult Guest AET
$135

Chapter-At-Large Members and Guests who wish to purchase an all All Event Ticket (AET) may complete a digital Registration form and buy an AET by 3/17/2026. After that date guests wishing to attend contest may buy Single Event Tickets.

Youth Guest AET (25 & Under)
$67.50

Chapter-At-Large Members and Guests who wish to purchase an all All Event Ticket (AET) may complete a digital Registration form and buy an AET by 3/17/2025. After that date guests wishing to attend contest may buy Single Event Tickets.

Add a donation for Golden West Region 21 Sweet Adelines International

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!