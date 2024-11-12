SAI North by Northwest Region 13
Regional Publication Advertising
Eblast Advertising
$50
Your ad will run in one eblast edition.
Eblasts: BUY TWO, GET A THIRD AD FREE
$100
Purchase two eblast ads and get a third one free! They can be in the same or different eblasts.
InTune ad: 2.25" x 3.5"
$50
Horizontal or vertical
InTune ad: 3" x 7.25"
$100
~1/3 of a page, horizontal only
InTune ad: 7.75 x 9.5"
$175
Full page
