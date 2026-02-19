National Verbatim Reporters Association

Hosted by

National Verbatim Reporters Association

About this event

Sales closed

Regional Testing - San Diego, CA

10950 N Torrey Pines Rd

La Jolla, CA 92037

In-Person Written Test
$160

(Administered at the test site)

Skills Test
$185

(This fee allows you to take up to three segments)

Optional Test Readiness Session
$125
WAITLIST - In-Person Written Test
$160

This is only available with a preauthorization from the NVRA. If you were not asked to purchase a waitlist ticket, your registration will be cancelled and is subject to a $50 cancellation fee. 

WAITLIST - Skills Test
$185

This is only available with a preauthorization from the NVRA. If you were not asked to purchase a waitlist ticket, your registration will be cancelled and is subject to a $50 cancellation fee. 

Flash Drives
$15

Set of 3.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!