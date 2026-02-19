Regional Testing - San Diego, CA

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About this event
La Jolla, CA 92037
(Administered at the test site)
(This fee allows you to take up to three segments)
This is only available with a preauthorization from the NVRA. If you were not asked to purchase a waitlist ticket, your registration will be cancelled and is subject to a $50 cancellation fee.
This is only available with a preauthorization from the NVRA. If you were not asked to purchase a waitlist ticket, your registration will be cancelled and is subject to a $50 cancellation fee.
Set of 3.
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