Stockton Folk Dance Camp

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Stockton Folk Dance Camp

About this event

BOTH WEEKS at 2026 STOCKTON FOLK DANCE CAMP at Santa Cruz

#1: Shared room, with lunch and dinner (NO breakfast)
$2,450

Price includes housing, tuition,

lunch and dinner, All-Camper BBQ Special Event, and parking.

#2: Shared room, with breakfast, lunch and dinner
$2,600

Price includes housing, tuition, breakfast, lunch and dinner, All-Camper BBQ Special Event, and parking.

#3: Single room, with lunch and dinner (NO breakfast)
$2,600

Price includes housing, tuition,

lunch and dinner, All-Camper BBQ Special Event, and parking.

#4: Single room, with breakfast, lunch and dinner
$2,750

Price includes housing, tuition, breakfast, lunch and dinner, All-Camper BBQ Special Event, and parking.

#5: Commuter (meals NOT included)
$1,600

Price includes tuition, All-Camper BBQ Special Event, and parking.

Linens Package (on-campus residence only)
$40

Includes pillow, blanket, bedspread, sheets, pillowcase, and towels


You may purchase 1 set for both weeks or 2 sets (one for each week); or utilize the dorm's laundry facilities


For those bringing bedding, please note that mattresses are twin “extra-long” (80 inches).


***USCS only supplies beds, unless Linens Package is purchased ***

Printed Syllabus (preliminary) - ONE PER CAMPER
$25

The printed syllabus will be available for pickup at Camp


The online version is free to Campers, and will be posted on the website about July 1. The password will be sent to all paid registrants when it is posted

Video Download - ONE PER CAMPER
$50

All dances taught in classes & Dances for All Ages (video is the same for both weeks!)

Prepaid Hole-in-the-Wall card (After-party ‘cafe’)
$10

Start the week with your prepaid "Hole-in-the-Wall" card to pay for items at the after-party cafe

(No cash or credit card payments are accepted at the ‘cafe’)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!