BOTH WEEKS at 2026 STOCKTON FOLK DANCE CAMP at Santa Cruz

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About this event
Price includes housing, tuition,
lunch and dinner, All-Camper BBQ Special Event, and parking.
Price includes housing, tuition, breakfast, lunch and dinner, All-Camper BBQ Special Event, and parking.
Price includes housing, tuition,
lunch and dinner, All-Camper BBQ Special Event, and parking.
Price includes housing, tuition, breakfast, lunch and dinner, All-Camper BBQ Special Event, and parking.
Price includes tuition, All-Camper BBQ Special Event, and parking.
Includes pillow, blanket, bedspread, sheets, pillowcase, and towels
You may purchase 1 set for both weeks or 2 sets (one for each week); or utilize the dorm's laundry facilities
For those bringing bedding, please note that mattresses are twin “extra-long” (80 inches).
***USCS only supplies beds, unless Linens Package is purchased ***
The printed syllabus will be available for pickup at Camp
The online version is free to Campers, and will be posted on the website about July 1. The password will be sent to all paid registrants when it is posted
All dances taught in classes & Dances for All Ages (video is the same for both weeks!)
Start the week with your prepaid "Hole-in-the-Wall" card to pay for items at the after-party cafe
(No cash or credit card payments are accepted at the ‘cafe’)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!