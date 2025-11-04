Register For Palestine 5K Event

About this event
Lawrenceville, GA 30045
Your ticket includes race entry, food, refreshments, and a direct contribution to relief efforts for families in Palestine.
Ticket for Children under 12 includes race entry, food, refreshments, and a direct contribution to relief efforts for families in Palestine.
Fun, fast, and full of energy! Includes race entry, snacks, water, and supports community relief.
Fun, fast, and full of energy! Includes race entry, snacks, water, and supports community relief.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!