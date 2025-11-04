Hasana (A project of Intuitive Foundation with Tax ID: 88-2381694)

Hosted by

Hasana (A project of Intuitive Foundation with Tax ID: 88-2381694)

About this event

Register For Palestine 5K Event

2125 Tribble Mill Pkwy SE

Lawrenceville, GA 30045

General Admission
$30

Your ticket includes race entry, food, refreshments, and a direct contribution to relief efforts for families in Palestine.

Toddler Dash (Ages 2 - 4)
$20

Ticket for Children under 12 includes race entry, food, refreshments, and a direct contribution to relief efforts for families in Palestine.

Kids Run (Ages 5 – 8)
$20

Fun, fast, and full of energy! Includes race entry, snacks, water, and supports community relief.

Youth Challenge (Ages 9 – 12)
$20

Fun, fast, and full of energy! Includes race entry, snacks, water, and supports community relief.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!