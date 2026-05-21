Register for the Father's Day Hoops & Community Classic

About this event
Support the Father’s Day Hoops & Community Classic by purchasing an official event T-shirt.
For adults ages 18+ participating in the 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Players must register individually and enter their team's name if they have one.
For any father, father figure, mentor, youth, or teen who wants to be considered for the featured Father/Mentor + Youth Game.
For any father, father figure, mentor, youth, or teen who wants to be considered for the featured Father/Mentor + Youth Game.
For youth interested in participating in a short exhibition-style basketball game during the Father’s Day Hoops & Community Classic. Space is limited
For teens interested in participating in a short exhibition-style basketball game during the Father’s Day Hoops & Community Classic. Space is limited
Each attendee must register individually so we can plan concessions, seating, giveaways, and event capacity. Parents/guardians may complete registration for children.
Register to volunteer and support event setup, check-in, concessions, games, or cleanup.
Volunteers will receive role assignments before or on event day.
Support the Father’s Day Hoops & Community Classic with a sponsorship or donation of any amount.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!