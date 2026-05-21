Cake & Balloons

Hosted by

Cake & Balloons

About this event

Register for the Father's Day Hoops & Community Classic

1100 W Columbus Dr

East Chicago, IN 46312, USA

Event T-shirt
$15

Support the Father’s Day Hoops & Community Classic by purchasing an official event T-shirt.

Adult Player Registration — Ages 18+
Free

For adults ages 18+ participating in the 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Players must register individually and enter their team's name if they have one.

Father/Mentor + Youth Game - Adult Player 18+
Free

For any father, father figure, mentor, youth, or teen who wants to be considered for the featured Father/Mentor + Youth Game.

Father/Mentor + Youth Game - Youth Player (8-17)
Free

For any father, father figure, mentor, youth, or teen who wants to be considered for the featured Father/Mentor + Youth Game.

Youth Exhibition Player Sign up (8-12 years old)
Free

For youth interested in participating in a short exhibition-style basketball game during the Father’s Day Hoops & Community Classic. Space is limited

Teen Exhibition Player Sign up Ages 13–17
Free

For teens interested in participating in a short exhibition-style basketball game during the Father’s Day Hoops & Community Classic. Space is limited

General / Family Admission
Free

Each attendee must register individually so we can plan concessions, seating, giveaways, and event capacity. Parents/guardians may complete registration for children.

Volunteer Registration
Free

Register to volunteer and support event setup, check-in, concessions, games, or cleanup.
Volunteers will receive role assignments before or on event day.

Be a Sponsor - Make a Donation
Pay what you can

Support the Father’s Day Hoops & Community Classic with a sponsorship or donation of any amount.

Add a donation for Cake & Balloons

$

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