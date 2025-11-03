フィラデルフィア日本人会新年会2026 JAGP's New Year's Party 2026

2026年度会員お子様(12歳以下用お子様ランチ) Child Member (Kid's Meal for 12 years and under)

- 通常料金(12月15日以降のお申し込み) Regular price for registration completed after December 15:





※座席やお料理の配膳を必要としない小さなお子様は無料です。Small children are free only if they are served from their parents' plates or baby foods.

※お子様でも大人と同じメニューをご希望の場合は大人料金でお申し込みください。If your child would like the same menu as the adults, please register at the adult rate.

※会員(個人・シニア・学生)のご家族は非会員料金となります。この機会に家族会員へのアップグレードをいただきました場合は会員料金となります。Family members of Individual, Senior, or Student Members will be charged the Non-Member rates. If you upgrade to a Family Membership at this opportunity, the Member fees will be applied.





→この機会に当会入会をご検討ください！詳細はこちらから：https://jagphilly.org/membership/

Consider joining JAGP! For more details, please visit: https://jagphilly.org/membership/





※小切手でのお申し込みをご希望の方は、事務局（[email protected] | 215.840.4645）までご連絡の上郵送にて小切手をお送りください。なお、早割は、12月14日までの消印があるお申し込みに限らせていただきます。If you wish to register by check, please contact the office ([email protected] | 215.840.4645) and send your check by mail. Please note that the early bird discount applies only to registrations postmarked by December 14.