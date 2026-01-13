Registration 2026-27 School Year (Dont use)

It’s not a race! Some children need the gift of time before heading off to kindergarten. Our Pre-K/TK program ensures each child has the opportunity for success once they leave our loving community. Here, children are given extra time to flourish in our unique learning environment where the familiar curriculum allows the child to develop maturity and his/her unique abilities with the guidance of teachers who they know and love.





8:50am – 12:00pm 5 day (M-F) $6550.