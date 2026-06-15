A silhouette of a dog on a paddleboard is in the foreground against a striped sunset, with the text "PADDLE FOR PAALS 'SUP DOG Parade/Party" in the background.
Palmetto Animal Assisted Lifeservices

Hosted by

Palmetto Animal Assisted Lifeservices

About this event

Paddle for PAALS Parade & Party Event

4025 US-17 BUS

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576, USA

Sort by category

Adult - Attending Parade/Party (includes free T-shirt)
$30

Celebrate at your party and receive a free T-shirt with the Paddle for PAALS logo.Your registration helps support this event and raise funds for our cause.

Child - Attending Parade/Party (no shirt included)
$10

Celebrate at the parade/party.This registration helps support this event and raise funds for our cause but does not include a T-shirt..

TEAM Fundraiser Member (no Parade or Party Ticket)
Free

Your registration helps us raise more funds and helps your team reach their goal (and qualify for prizes too!)

Solo Fundraiser (no party or Parade Ticket)
Free

Help our event by spreading the word! Fundraisers that collect over $125 will receive a free t-shirt after reaching your goals, or the event. (Whichever time allows for the fundraiser at that time. Later in the event shirts may not arrive in time for you to wear during August.)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!