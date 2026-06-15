Paddle for PAALS Parade & Party Event

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Celebrate at your party and receive a free T-shirt with the Paddle for PAALS logo.Your registration helps support this event and raise funds for our cause.
Celebrate at the parade/party.This registration helps support this event and raise funds for our cause but does not include a T-shirt..
Your registration helps us raise more funds and helps your team reach their goal (and qualify for prizes too!)
Help our event by spreading the word! Fundraisers that collect over $125 will receive a free t-shirt after reaching your goals, or the event. (Whichever time allows for the fundraiser at that time. Later in the event shirts may not arrive in time for you to wear during August.)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!