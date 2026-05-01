Registration & Payment Form: School Improvement Plan (SIP) Workshop

This is the registration for the workshop. Once you complete this form and payment you will be enrolled on the TLI.





Workshop: School Improvement Planning: Meeting Compliance Requirement (2 Sessions) on TLI

This workshop explores the essential components in School Improvement Plans (SIPs) using the Jamaican model as the baseline (framework). This workshop provides essential strategies for everyone involved in school leadership, instructional leadership, supervision, and educators who want to know about leadership planning.





At the completion of this workshop, participants will earn 7 CPD hours and a Certificate of Completion.







