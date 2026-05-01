Registration & Payment Form: School Improvement Plan (SIP) Workshop

Hosted by
About this event
This is the registration for the workshop. Once you complete this form and payment you will be enrolled on the TLI.
Workshop: School Improvement Planning: Meeting Compliance Requirement (2 Sessions) on TLI
This workshop explores the essential components in School Improvement Plans (SIPs) using the Jamaican model as the baseline (framework). This workshop provides essential strategies for everyone involved in school leadership, instructional leadership, supervision, and educators who want to know about leadership planning.
At the completion of this workshop, participants will earn 7 CPD hours and a Certificate of Completion.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!