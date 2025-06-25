Registration 2025-26

Mentored by Jessica Terry, Alesha Higgins, and Catherine Reed

Thursdays 12:30-2:30





Through in-depth discussions, your scholars will connect Shakespeare's timeless themes to their own lives, tackling topics like jealousy, friendships, and love. In the second semester, watch as your scholars perform a full play or scenes from one. Their understanding of the nuances and meanings will astound you. As they engage in this transformative project, your students will develop increased vocabulary, wit, and the ability to appreciate the beauty of language.





