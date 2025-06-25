Registration 2025-26

Offered by
This yearly fee was evenly divided between our Polar Star families.
$221 building cost
$60 LEMI training
$44 insurance coverage
We are so grateful to have the use of CUMC for our weekly classes, plays, & activities.
$5/day after Aug. 10, 2025
Mentored by Karen Latham, Becca Anderson, Amanda Hartvigsen & Mercedi Haner
Thursdays 8:45-10:45
Dive deep into the rich tapestry of American history by reading and discussing freedom classics. Study and memorize core documents such as the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Engage in historical simulations and compete in a Constitution Bowl. Explore a wide array of topics, including the purpose of government, world crises, leadership, statesmanship, and personal choices during times of hardship. Understand what it means to be a virtuous citizen and the traits of a hero.
Key of Liberty — Leadership Education Mentoring Institute
Mentored by Shelly Jordan, Heather Cragun, Kyrsten Robbins, and Matthew Jordan
Thursdays 8:45-10:45 am
Scholars will embark on a journey of self-discovery as they learn about the people, issues, and consequences of both the United States Civil War and World War II. They will read classics, explore biographies, and analyze pivotal speeches of leaders and heroes.
Sword of Freedom & Hero — Leadership Education Mentoring Institute
Mentored by Jana Cannon, Shay Call, and Lora Buss
Thursdays 8:45-10:45
Pyramid Project isn't just another math and science program; it's your key to guiding your scholars toward a deeper understanding of logic, reasoning, truth, and the habits of a scientist.
Mentored by KeriLyn Barr & Faith Sam
Thursdays 8:45-10:45
Dive deep into the lives and work of incredible individuals. Explore the habits and traits that can make scholars better individuals capable of influencing the world for good. Quest involves in-depth reading, writing, discussions, exams, oral presentations, research, and exploration of ideas related to leadership and impactful individuals. Scholars' vision, mission, abilities, skills, and knowledge will be elevated to a new level.
Mentored by Pilar Olsen, Lori Burrows, and Amy Meyer
Thursdays 8:45-10:45
Dive deep into worldviews, principles of good government, jurisprudence, and personal belief development.
Every student and mentor involved in Quest III has an opportunity to undergo a transformational experience. The program challenges and changes participants by exposing them to complex ideas and principles that have a profound impact on their worldview. Second semester, preparations for a Supreme Court simulation are made.
Mentored by Mandy Morris & Heather Cragun
Thursdays 10:45-11:30
Mentored by Carrie & Levi Call
Thursdays 12:30-2:30
The Georgics Project transcends traditional education, inspiring scholars to become creators, stewards of their communities, and advocates for self-reliance.
Mentored by Jessica Terry, Alesha Higgins, and Catherine Reed
Thursdays 12:30-2:30
Through in-depth discussions, your scholars will connect Shakespeare's timeless themes to their own lives, tackling topics like jealousy, friendships, and love. In the second semester, watch as your scholars perform a full play or scenes from one. Their understanding of the nuances and meanings will astound you. As they engage in this transformative project, your students will develop increased vocabulary, wit, and the ability to appreciate the beauty of language.
Shakespeare Conquest — Leadership Education Mentoring Institute
Mentored by Maria Uboldi and Crystine Riches
Thursdays 12:30-2:30
Designed as an apprentice scholar project, Classical Acting perfectly aligns with the QUEST initiative, offering a seamless continuation of your Shakespearean conquest. This journey into classical acting not only enriches your understanding of dramatic texts but also enhances your ability to convey complex emotions and narratives through the art of performance.
Mentored by Ashley Cardon, Lisa Stevens, Kaylin McGrew
Thursdays 8:45-10:45
Mentored by Elysha Maughan, Desaray Brownson, Megan King, Lindsey Campbell
Thursdays 8:45-10:45
Mentored by Camille Brown & Mandy Morris
Thursdays 8:45-10:45
Mentored by Claudette Rothwell
Thursdays Jr. 1:30-2:30
Thursdays Youth 2:30-4:00
Choose this option if you are returning to Claudette's class & already have your binder and gloves!
Mentored by Claudette Rothwell
Thursdays Jr. 1:30-2:30
Thursdays Youth 2:30-4:00
Price includes materials needed for class: special bell music binder and gloves. Christmas and spring recitals are performed!
Save the date!! On the evening of October 10, 2025, join us for a Polar Star dance for the whole family at CUMC!
You can pay $5 per person at the door or $15 for your immediate family.
Add as many shirts to your cart as your family needs! If you need a refresher on what sizes you wanted, you can check the spreadsheet here: T-Shirt sign up Polar Star - Google Sheets . Our order is being placed by Aug 9. These will be handed out at kickoff on Aug 28!
