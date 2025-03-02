Registration Fee: Spring/Summer 2025 Season - Bay Area Regulators Youth Basketball

To confirm a player’s commitment to the team for this season, we require a $300 registration fee at the time of registration. This fee will be applied toward the total player fee for the season. Once registration is complete, you will receive a payment request for the remaining balance of the player fee. Please let us know if you would like to pay the balance in full or in installments. Thank you for your support and commitment to the team!

To confirm a player’s commitment to the team for this season, we require a $300 registration fee at the time of registration. This fee will be applied toward the total player fee for the season. Once registration is complete, you will receive a payment request for the remaining balance of the player fee. Please let us know if you would like to pay the balance in full or in installments. Thank you for your support and commitment to the team!

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