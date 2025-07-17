Registration for 101 DALMATIANS Kids - PSBcreative Arts Education 2025 Theatre Club at Kincaid Elementary

Our Theatre Arts Club will meet on club week Wednesdays from 2:30 to 3:45 and conclude with two performances of Disney's 101 DALMATIANS Kids. PERFORMANCES: 12/5 @ 6:30 pm, 12/6 @ 2 pm. Space is limited, and registration may be closed at any time. We cannot accept registrations once we reach capacity or Kincaid's deadline.





SCHOOL SUPPORT: 15% of the enrollment fee is paid to Kincaid Elementary. We also pay Cobb County Schools facility use fees.



ADMISSION: PSBcreative Arts Education is a nonprofit organization and we will graciously accept $5 donations per guest for general admission.



Follow PSBcreative Arts Education on Instagram & Facebook as we will post updates on our club’s progress!

www.psbcreativeartseducation.org