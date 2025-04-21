Register for the 10th March For Them or Veterans Dinner

Veterans who register to march are invited to a special pre-March dinner! Join us for a free buffet dinner (with a cash bar) at the Hastings Public House on Sunday, May 25th at 6 PM—the night before the March. This is a veterans-only event, so please leave the kiddos at home and come enjoy a relaxed evening with your fellow marchers. Dress code: Casual—but maybe not cutoff-jean-shorts casual. Let’s aim for a step above that. Huge thanks to Nicole, the amazing owner of Hastings Public House, for offering a generous discount so we can make this happen. It’s a great chance to catch up with familiar faces and meet new ones before the big day. We all get along—even the Marines (looking at you, Drey and Tony). Don’t miss it!

