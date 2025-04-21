Register for the 10th March For Them or Veterans Dinner

Yes! Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, this event is completely free for all Veterans participating in the walk.
To guarantee your preferred t-shirt size, please register by May 8th. We’ll continue reserving shirts as registrations come in after that date, but early registration gives you the best chance of getting your size.
Shirt pickup starts at 9am on Memorial Day morning at the Pavilion—unless you’re also registered for the free Veterans Dinner (details below), in which case you’ll get your shirt there.
We’ll step off for the walk at 10am sharp on Memorial Day. Hope to see you there!
NON Veteran Marcher (11 yrs +)
$35
Thank you for marching with us!
We’re proud to welcome everyone—veterans and non-veterans alike. In fact, about half of our participants are not veterans, and we’re honored to have such strong community support.
Please purchase this ticket for any marcher aged 11 or older. Registering for more than one person? Awesome! You’ll be able to provide each marcher’s t-shirt size during registration.
T-shirt pickup begins at 9AM on Memorial Day morning at the Pavilion.
We’ll step off for the walk at 10AM sharp—see you there!
Kid Marcher (10 or younger)
$10
This is a meaningful way to help your kids learn what Memorial Day is truly about.
Many families walk together, and the snacks along the route help keep spirits high and energy up for the 10-mile journey!
Please note: T-shirts are only available in adult sizes, with Small being the smallest option.
Also, any child registered here must be accompanied by a registered adult marcher—thank you for making this a shared experience!
VETERAN for the Veterans Dinner @ Hastings Public House
Free
Veterans who register to march are invited to a special pre-March dinner!
Join us for a free buffet dinner (with a cash bar) at the Hastings Public House on Sunday, May 25th at 6 PM—the night before the March.
This is a veterans-only event, so please leave the kiddos at home and come enjoy a relaxed evening with your fellow marchers.
Dress code: Casual—but maybe not cutoff-jean-shorts casual. Let’s aim for a step above that.
Huge thanks to Nicole, the amazing owner of Hastings Public House, for offering a generous discount so we can make this happen.
It’s a great chance to catch up with familiar faces and meet new ones before the big day. We all get along—even the Marines (looking at you, Drey and Tony).
Don’t miss it!
GUEST for Veterans Dinner @ Hastings Public House
$20
Bringing a guest to the Veterans Dinner?
Purchase this ticket for any plus-one or additional guest you'd like to join you at the Veterans Dinner at Hastings Public House, happening at 6 PM on Sunday, May 25th—the evening before the March.
Or feel free to come solo!
We simply ask for a $20 contribution per guest to help cover the cost of the meal.
Add a donation for Memorial Day March For Them
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!