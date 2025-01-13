Registration for iCAN's 2025 Summit Presented by Jumo Health in Montreal, Canada!

Youth & Young Professional Network (Amount in USD)
$300
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 14-17) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Two Unforgettable Dinner Events – Dance, dine, and celebrate on July 14 & 17!
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 14-17) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Two Unforgettable Dinner Events – Dance, dine, and celebrate on July 14 & 17!
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Parent/ Adult Accompanying Minor (Amount in USD)
$350
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 14-17) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Two Unforgettable Dinner Events – Dance, dine, and celebrate on July 14 & 17!
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 14-17) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Two Unforgettable Dinner Events – Dance, dine, and celebrate on July 14 & 17!
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Parent/ Chapt. Leader Not Accompanying Minor (Amount in USD)
$450
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 14-17) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Two Unforgettable Dinner Events – Dance, dine, and celebrate on July 14 & 17!
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 14-17) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Two Unforgettable Dinner Events – Dance, dine, and celebrate on July 14 & 17!
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Advisory Board Member (Amount in USD)
$450
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 14-17) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Two Unforgettable Dinner Events – Dance, dine, and celebrate on July 14 & 17!
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 14-17) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Two Unforgettable Dinner Events – Dance, dine, and celebrate on July 14 & 17!
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Board Member (Amount in USD)
$450
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 14-17) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Two Unforgettable Dinner Events – Dance, dine, and celebrate on July 14 & 17!
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 14-17) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Two Unforgettable Dinner Events – Dance, dine, and celebrate on July 14 & 17!
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Community Partner (Amount in USD)
$600
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 14-17) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Two Unforgettable Dinner Events – Dance, dine, and celebrate on July 14 & 17!
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 14-17) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Two Unforgettable Dinner Events – Dance, dine, and celebrate on July 14 & 17!
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Nonprofit Attendee (Amount in USD)
$700
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 14-17) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Two Unforgettable Dinner Events – Dance, dine, and celebrate on July 14 & 17!
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 14-17) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Two Unforgettable Dinner Events – Dance, dine, and celebrate on July 14 & 17!
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Professional Attendee (Amount in USD)
$1,000
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 14-17) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Two Unforgettable Dinner Events – Dance, dine, and celebrate on July 14 & 17!
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 14-17) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Two Unforgettable Dinner Events – Dance, dine, and celebrate on July 14 & 17!
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Add a donation for International Children's Advisory Network, Inc.
$
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