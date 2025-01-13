Registration for iCAN's 2025 Summit Presented by Jumo Health in Montreal, Canada!

Your Registration Includes: Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special! Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style! Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments. Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease. Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 14-17) while mingling with incredible attendees. Two Unforgettable Dinner Events – Dance, dine, and celebrate on July 14 & 17! Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget! Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research. Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change! Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!

Your Registration Includes: Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special! Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style! Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments. Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease. Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 14-17) while mingling with incredible attendees. Two Unforgettable Dinner Events – Dance, dine, and celebrate on July 14 & 17! Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget! Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research. Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change! Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!

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