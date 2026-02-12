Registration for iCAN's 2026 Summit

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About this event
Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, W91 RDX6, Ireland.
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Shared Accommodations (check-in July 12-check-out July 17)
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 13-16) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Five Dinners (July 12-16)
Brunch (July 17)
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Shared Accommodations (check-in July 12-check-out July 17)
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 13-16) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Five Dinners (July 12-16)
Brunch (July 17)
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Shared Accommodations (check-in July 12-check-out July 17)
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 13-16) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Five Dinners (July 12-16)
Brunch (July 17)
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 13-16) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Five Dinners (July 12-16)
Brunch (July 17)
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
*Does not include accommodations.
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 13-16) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Five Dinners (July 12-16)
Brunch (July 17)
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
*Does not include accommodations.
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 13-16) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Five Dinners (July 12-16)
Brunch (July 17)
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
*Does not include accommodations.
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 13-16) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Five Dinners (July 12-16)
Brunch (July 17)
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
*Does not include accommodations.
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 13-16) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Five Dinners (July 12-16)
Brunch (July 17)
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
*Does not include accommodations.
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Your Registration Includes:
Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!
Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!
Includes four (4) Summit registrations and a dedicated table to showcase your company during the event. This is a great opportunity to engage directly with participants, share your work, and be part of meaningful conversations driving change in pediatrics. Your logo will be featured across all Summit materials, providing visibility and recognition among attendees, partners, and industry leaders.
$
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