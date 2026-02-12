International Children's Advisory Network, Inc.

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International Children's Advisory Network, Inc.

About this event

Registration for iCAN's 2026 Summit

Barretstown Castle

Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, W91 RDX6, Ireland.

Youth & Young Professional Network (Amount in USD)
$425

Your Registration Includes:

Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.

Shared Accommodations (check-in July 12-check-out July 17)
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 13-16) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Five Dinners (July 12-16)

Brunch (July 17)
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!

Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!

Parent/ Adult Accompanying Minor (Amount in USD)
$525

Your Registration Includes:

Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.

Shared Accommodations (check-in July 12-check-out July 17)
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 13-16) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Five Dinners (July 12-16)

Brunch (July 17)
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!

Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!

Parent/ Chapt. Leader Not Accompanying Minor (Amount in USD)
$625

Your Registration Includes:

Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.

Shared Accommodations (check-in July 12-check-out July 17)
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 13-16) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Five Dinners (July 12-16)

Brunch (July 17)
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!

Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!

Advisory Board Member (Amount in USD)
$475

Your Registration Includes:

Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 13-16) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Five Dinners (July 12-16)

Brunch (July 17)
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!

Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!


*Does not include accommodations.

Board Member (Amount in USD)
$500

Your Registration Includes:

Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 13-16) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Five Dinners (July 12-16)

Brunch (July 17)
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!

Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!

*Does not include accommodations.

Community Partner (Amount in USD)
$625

Your Registration Includes:

Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 13-16) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Five Dinners (July 12-16)

Brunch (July 17)
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!

Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!

*Does not include accommodations.

Nonprofit Attendee (Amount in USD)
$725

Your Registration Includes:

Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 13-16) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Five Dinners (July 12-16)

Brunch (July 17)
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!

Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!

*Does not include accommodations.

Professional Attendee/ Industry Leader (Amount in USD)
$975

Your Registration Includes:

Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 13-16) while mingling with incredible attendees.
Five Dinners (July 12-16)

Brunch (July 17)
Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!

Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!

*Does not include accommodations.

1 Day Summit Ticket (USD)
$150

Your Registration Includes:

Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!

Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!

2 Day Summit Ticket (USD)
$250

Your Registration Includes:

Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!

Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!

3 Day Summit Ticket (USD)
$350

Your Registration Includes:

Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!
Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!
Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.
Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.
Delicious Meals – Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.
Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!

Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!

Summit Table
$5,000

Includes four (4) Summit registrations and a dedicated table to showcase your company during the event. This is a great opportunity to engage directly with participants, share your work, and be part of meaningful conversations driving change in pediatrics. Your logo will be featured across all Summit materials, providing visibility and recognition among attendees, partners, and industry leaders.

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