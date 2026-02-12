Registration for iCAN's 2026 Summit

Your Registration Includes:



Exclusive Swag Bag – Packed with awesome goodies to make your experience even more special!

Commemorative T-Shirt – Wear your participation with pride and style!

Full Event Access – Enjoy entry to all sessions, activities, and unforgettable moments.

Lanyard & Name Tag – Stay connected and make meaningful connections with ease.

Shared Accommodations (check-in July 12-check-out July 17)

Delicious Meals – Enjoy daily breakfast and lunch (July 13-16) while mingling with incredible attendees.

Five Dinners (July 12-16)

Brunch (July 17)

Exciting Excursion – Embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t forget!

Be a Changemaker – Join groundbreaking discussions shaping the future of pediatric care and research.

Global Networking – Meet and connect with kids, caregivers, and professionals from around the world, creating relationships that inspire real change!



Don’t just attend—be part of something extraordinary!