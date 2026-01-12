Registration for Legacy Church Mexico Mission Trip 2026

To reserve your spot on the team, please pay a one-time $200 deposit for individuals, or a $400 deposit for a family of 2+. You can do so by clicking the “Add +” button (once for $200, twice for $400).







On the final checkout page, please select “other” under the optional contribution tab to avoid paying extra.







If you do not wish to fundraise, you are welcome to pay for your trip in the “add a donation for Legacy Church” box. If you prefer to make payments towards your trip over time, you can return to this page at any time and continue to make donations in the "add a donation for Legacy Church" box.