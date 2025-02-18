Camper 1st or 2nd Week Registration at Stockton Folk Dance Camp

Starting with Sunday dinner: 6 breakfasts, 6 lunches, 6 dinners per week
Starting with Sunday dinner: 6 breakfasts, 6 lunches, 6 dinners per week
Saturday Evening Banquet
$55
Not included in full meal package
Not included in full meal package
Private Room
$425
Both private and shared rooms have two extra-long twin beds.
Both private and shared rooms have two extra-long twin beds.
Shared Room
$350
Both private and shared rooms have two extra-long twin beds.
Both private and shared rooms have two extra-long twin beds.
Bedding and Towel Rental
$15
***NEW*** UOP no longer provides blankets and pillows for free. Bedding and towel rental include: blanket, pillow and case, two sheets, and bath towel.
***NEW*** UOP no longer provides blankets and pillows for free. Bedding and towel rental include: blanket, pillow and case, two sheets, and bath towel.
No Room - I will be Staying Off-Site
free
"Hole-in-the-Wall" Card
$10
Start the week with your "Hole-in-the-Wall" card to pay for items at the after-party snack cafe. We cannot accept cash or credit cards at the cafe.
Start the week with your "Hole-in-the-Wall" card to pay for items at the after-party snack cafe. We cannot accept cash or credit cards at the cafe.
Paper Syllabus (preliminary version)
$25
The paper syllabus will be available for pickup at Camp. The online version is free to Campers, and will be posted on the website about July 1. The password will be sent to all paid registrants when it is posted.
The paper syllabus will be available for pickup at Camp. The online version is free to Campers, and will be posted on the website about July 1. The password will be sent to all paid registrants when it is posted.
Download of Videos from Classes and "Dances for All Ages"
$50
By purchasing the rights to download copies of Camp recordings you agree that they are intended for your private use and possession only. You may not share or post any of the videos on any social media, allow anyone else to download them, or copy and send any videos to anyone. You are, of course, free to play them for your friends, including online events as long as you are present. You are also not allowed to edit out any of the copyright information on the videos. All material remains Copyright 2025, Stockton Folk Dance Camp. All Rights Reserved. In addition to our copyright, we ask you to remember that our teachers, musicians, and other performers have asked for
this material to not be widely distributed.
By purchasing the rights to download copies of Camp recordings you agree that they are intended for your private use and possession only. You may not share or post any of the videos on any social media, allow anyone else to download them, or copy and send any videos to anyone. You are, of course, free to play them for your friends, including online events as long as you are present. You are also not allowed to edit out any of the copyright information on the videos. All material remains Copyright 2025, Stockton Folk Dance Camp. All Rights Reserved. In addition to our copyright, we ask you to remember that our teachers, musicians, and other performers have asked for
this material to not be widely distributed.