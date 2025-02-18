Camper 1st or 2nd Week Registration at Stockton Folk Dance Camp

By purchasing the rights to download copies of Camp recordings you agree that they are intended for your private use and possession only. You may not share or post any of the videos on any social media, allow anyone else to download them, or copy and send any videos to anyone. You are, of course, free to play them for your friends, including online events as long as you are present. You are also not allowed to edit out any of the copyright information on the videos. All material remains Copyright 2025, Stockton Folk Dance Camp. All Rights Reserved. In addition to our copyright, we ask you to remember that our teachers, musicians, and other performers have asked for this material to not be widely distributed.

