Registration for PSBcreative Arts Education's Xanadu, Jr. Summer Camp

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Location: Hightower Trail Middle School Dates: June 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25 Times: 8:30 am to 4 pm (8:30 to 12:30 pm on 6/25) 3 Performances: June 25 and 26 at 6:30 pm, June 27 at 2 pm. Admission will be $10 plus any fees from our ticketing platform. Admission will be required for everyone in the audience. This participation fee includes instruction on all camp days, facility rental fees, licensing fees, production costs, a show t-shirt, and a student script.
Location: Hightower Trail Middle School Dates: June 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25 Times: 8:30 am to 4 pm (8:30 to 12:30 pm on 6/25) 3 Performances: June 25 and 26 at 6:30 pm, June 27 at 2 pm. Admission will be $10 plus any fees from our ticketing platform. Admission will be required for everyone in the audience. This participation fee includes instruction on all camp days, facility rental fees, licensing fees, production costs, a show t-shirt, and a student script.
Location: Hightower Trail Middle School Dates: June 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25 Times: 8:30 am to 4 pm (8:30 to 12:30 pm on 6/25) 3 Performances: June 25 and 26 at 6:30 pm, June 27 at 2 pm. Admission will be $10 plus any fees from our ticketing platform. Admission will be required for everyone in the audience. This participation fee includes instruction on all camp days, facility rental fees, licensing fees, production costs, a show t-shirt, and a student script.
We will have limited openings for stage crew and production team positions, which are great opportunities for older students. Stage/tech crew must attend our second week and all shows, but attending our first week is optional. Stage/tech crew positions will be based on the needs of this show and decided on by the production team during camp sessions.This participation fee includes instruction on all camp days, facility rental fees, licensing fees, production costs, a show t-shirt, and a student script.
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