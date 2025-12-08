Hosted by

Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Arizona

About this event

Registration Form 2026 Veterans of Foreign Wars Western Conference

1011 W Holmes Ave

Mesa, AZ 85210, USA

2027 Western Conference Registration
$170

Registration includes:

• Conference Bag

• Saturday Coffee/Tea Service

• Saturday Lunch

• Saturday Banquet

• Hospitality Room

• One raffle ticket to win a free room night

Full Page - Program Book Advertisement
$125

Color or Black & White accepted

Page Size is 8.5" x 11", no text within 1/4 " of edge

Advertisement must be submitted no later than September 15, 2026

Half Page - Program Book Advertisement
$85

Color or Black & White accepted

Ad Size is 4.25" x 5.5", no text within 1/4 " of edge

Advertisement must be submitted no later than September 15, 2026

Two Pages - Program Book Advertisement
$200

Two separate pages, purchased by same person, post, auxiliary or candidate.


Color or Black & White accepted

Page Size is 8.5" x 11"

No text within 1/4 " of edge

Advertisement must be submitted no later than September 15, 2026

Outside Back Cover - Program Book Advertisement
$300

Color or Black & White accepted

Page Size is 8.5" x 11", no text within 1/4 " of edge

Advertisement must be submitted no later than September 15, 2026

Inside Front Cover - Program Book
$225

Color or Black & White accepted

Page Size is 8.5" x 11", no text within 1/4 " of edge

Advertisement must be submitted no later than September 15, 2026

Inside Back Cover - Program Book Advertisement
$200

Color or Black & White accepted

Page Size is 8.5" x 11", no text within 1/4 " of edge

Advertisement must be submitted no later than September 15, 2026

Two Page Centerfold - Program Book Advertisement
$350

Two separate pages, purchased by same person, post, auxiliary or candidate. Placed in the centerfold of the booklet.

Color or Black & White accepted

Page Size is 8.5" x 11"

No text within 1/4 " of edge

Advertisement must be submitted no later than September 15, 2026

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!