Registration Form - Once Upon a Stage: Storybook Acting

This is a registration form for the Once Upon a Stage class. Completion of this form guarantees you a spot in the class. Request for payment will be sent out upon reaching our minimum registration for the class.
This is a registration form for the Once Upon a Stage class. Completion of this form guarantees you a spot in the class. Request for payment will be sent out upon reaching our minimum registration for the class.
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