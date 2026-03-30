Registration - Summer STEM Camp at Bethany

STEM Camp runs June 1st through July 24th.





The registration fee is $120. After that, campers pay $60 per two-week session, at least, one week before the session begins.





These fees help us to cover transportation, entry fees, and any additional materials needed for 6-weeks of place-based learning and discovery. It also helps us to deliver impactful curriculum and cover the cost of project materials, equipment, and other items that make camp enjoyable for campers.



To complete registration and reserve your child’s spot, a $120 per camper fee is required. Payment is due by May 23rd, one week before camp begins. If you have any questions or need support with this process, please don’t hesitate to reach out—we’re happy to help!



Thank you for your interest in making these enriching experiences possible for our campers!