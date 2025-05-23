Registration Test 3D Printing

Learn how to digitally paint and then 3D print various fun toys you can take home! Learn 3D Printing basics and watch as our 4-color machines build your creation, layer by layer and color by color. Ages 8 and up.

Learn how to digitally paint and then 3D print various fun toys you can take home! Learn 3D Printing basics and watch as our 4-color machines build your creation, layer by layer and color by color. Ages 8 and up.

More details...