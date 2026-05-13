Transformed International Ministries, Inc

Hosted by

Transformed International Ministries, Inc

About this event

Registrations Transformed Men's Weekend September 11th - 13th, 2026

2665 Placid View Dr

Lake Placid, FL 33852, USA

Early bird Onsite Semi Private Room
$200
Available until May 19

Welcome to your Transformed "Semi Private" Shared room. These rooms sleep 2 - 4 and have a private bathroom/shower for you and your roommates

Early bird Onsight Bunkhouse Lodging
$150
Available until May 19

Welcome to your Transformed "Bunkhouse Lodging". This room has Multiple bunkbeds with shared bathroom/showers

Onsite Semi Private Room
$250

Welcome to your Transformed "Semi Private" Shared room. These rooms sleep 2 - 4 and have a private bathroom/shower for you and your roommates

Onsight Bunkhouse Lodging
$200

Welcome to your Transformed "Bunkhouse Lodging". This room has Multiple bunkbeds with shared bathroom/showers

BYOT Bring your own Tent
$150

Welcome to Transformed tent. Your tent sleeps as many as you can pack in but remember registration is per person to cover cost of meals and expenses.

No Lodging, Event Only & 1 Day Tickets
$100

Welcome to your Transformed "Make Your Own Offsite Lodging". This registration is Per Person for the EVENT ONLY, NO LODGING PROVIDED. Meals will be provided

RV Parking
$200

RV Spots include sewer and electric hookups. There are very limited RV spots available depending on availability due to other events at the campground. RV spots must be cleared prior to registration, Please call Jim Johansen at 517-281-9881 to register for an RV spot

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!