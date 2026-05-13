Registrations Transformed Men's Weekend September 11th - 13th, 2026

About this event
Welcome to your Transformed "Semi Private" Shared room. These rooms sleep 2 - 4 and have a private bathroom/shower for you and your roommates
Welcome to your Transformed "Bunkhouse Lodging". This room has Multiple bunkbeds with shared bathroom/showers
Welcome to your Transformed "Semi Private" Shared room. These rooms sleep 2 - 4 and have a private bathroom/shower for you and your roommates
Welcome to your Transformed "Bunkhouse Lodging". This room has Multiple bunkbeds with shared bathroom/showers
Welcome to Transformed tent. Your tent sleeps as many as you can pack in but remember registration is per person to cover cost of meals and expenses.
Welcome to your Transformed "Make Your Own Offsite Lodging". This registration is Per Person for the EVENT ONLY, NO LODGING PROVIDED. Meals will be provided
RV Spots include sewer and electric hookups. There are very limited RV spots available depending on availability due to other events at the campground. RV spots must be cleared prior to registration, Please call Jim Johansen at 517-281-9881 to register for an RV spot
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!