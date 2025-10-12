Registry for the Highly Gifted Magnet at North Hollywood High School

Offered by
About this shop
Twice weekly practices, plus support at debate tournaments around Southern California.
The cost to compete in two tournaments for 40 students.
The Magnitude is the HGM's literary magazine published twice a year. The Annual is the HGM's yearbook. Both are cherished publications supporting student writing and art work and encapsulate the spirit of the program.
Two guitar racks to hold a total of 40 accoustic guitars in the new music room.
4-6 new violas are the highest priority for the orchestra.
4-6 new violins are high priority items for the orchestra.
A portable dance mat for classroom and stage.
Covers bus, ferry, food, lodging and programming at the Catalina Environmental Leadership Program (https://www.celp.net/) for 90 students in the 9th grade and 8 chaperones.
Covers bus and lodging at Curry Village Campground for 60 students in the 12th grade and 8 chaperones.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!