Registry for the Highly Gifted Magnet at North Hollywood High School

Debate Coach for Spring Semester
$5,000

Twice weekly practices, plus support at debate tournaments around Southern California.

Robotics Competition Registration Fee
$6,300

The cost to compete in two tournaments for 40 students.

Literary Magazine and Yearbook Printing Fees
$7,000

The Magnitude is the HGM's literary magazine published twice a year. The Annual is the HGM's yearbook. Both are cherished publications supporting student writing and art work and encapsulate the spirit of the program.

Guitar Racks
$3,050

Two guitar racks to hold a total of 40 accoustic guitars in the new music room.

Viola
$1,250

4-6 new violas are the highest priority for the orchestra.

Violin
$1,250

4-6 new violins are high priority items for the orchestra.

Dance Mat
$4,800

A portable dance mat for classroom and stage.

3-day class trip to Catalina Island
$25,000

Covers bus, ferry, food, lodging and programming at the Catalina Environmental Leadership Program (https://www.celp.net/) for 90 students in the 9th grade and 8 chaperones.

3-day Class trip to Yosemite
$30,000

Covers bus and lodging at Curry Village Campground for 60 students in the 12th grade and 8 chaperones.

Add a donation for Friends of the Highly Gifted Magnet, Inc.

$

