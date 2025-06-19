Rego Athletic Scholarship Fund Auction

1. Bellevue Club Hotel: 1 night stay with exclusive access to the club, Valet parking, $100 food and Beverage credit Value $500 2. Seahawks Pre-Season Game 1 Raiders Vs. Seahawks Thursday August 7th 7:00 pm Section 312 Value $250 3. Space Needle General Admission Value $90 4. Blazer Team signed Pennant Value $80 5. Seattle Mariners 5 Autographed Individual Pictures Value $25 6. Golf Hat and Pint Glass Value $25 7. Portland Trailblazer Tote bag Value $10 8. Fall is for football Coffee Mug Value $6 9. Cathedral Ridge Merlot Value $38 Total Value $1,024

1. Bellevue Club Hotel: 1 night stay with exclusive access to the club, Valet parking, $100 food and Beverage credit Value $500 2. Seahawks Pre-Season Game 1 Raiders Vs. Seahawks Thursday August 7th 7:00 pm Section 312 Value $250 3. Space Needle General Admission Value $90 4. Blazer Team signed Pennant Value $80 5. Seattle Mariners 5 Autographed Individual Pictures Value $25 6. Golf Hat and Pint Glass Value $25 7. Portland Trailblazer Tote bag Value $10 8. Fall is for football Coffee Mug Value $6 9. Cathedral Ridge Merlot Value $38 Total Value $1,024

More details...