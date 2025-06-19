Sales closed

Rego Athletic Scholarship Fund Auction

Pick-up location

7703 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA 98661, USA

Let's Go Downtown (Value $1,000) item
Let's Go Downtown (Value $1,000)
$700

Starting bid

1. AC Hotel Marriott Vancouver Waterfront: 1 Night Stay, breakfast for 2, parking Value $250 2.McMenamins Gift Card Value $50 3.El Gaucho Gift Card Value $100 4. Twiggs Gift Card Value $ 100 5. Urban Float Gift Card Value $85 6. Candle, Soap, Beard oil, Beard Butter Value $75 7. MJ The Musical 2 tickets July 20th Value $100 8. STMNT Statement Mens grooming products Value $100 9. Cabornay Wine Value $35 10. Edge Grain Cutting board Handmade Value $105 Total Value:$1,000
Vegas Night's and Strawberry Delight (Value $695) item
Vegas Night's and Strawberry Delight (Value $695)
$450

Starting bid

1. PALMS place, Studio Suite 3 Night Vegas Stay Value $ 600 2. Trader Joes Strawberry Themed Food plus reusable bag Value $50 3. Cathedral Ridge Syrah Wine Value $45 Total Value $695
Semiahmoo Resort Stay (Value $785) item
Semiahmoo Resort Stay (Value $785)
$500

Starting bid

1. Semiahmoo Resort in Blaine Washington 2 Night stay for 2 in a Classic Water View Guest room Value $750 2. Cathedral Ridge Pinot Noir Wine Value $35 Total Value $785
Seattle Sports Getaway (Value $1024) item
Seattle Sports Getaway (Value $1024)
$750

Starting bid

1. Bellevue Club Hotel: 1 night stay with exclusive access to the club, Valet parking, $100 food and Beverage credit Value $500 2. Seahawks Pre-Season Game 1 Raiders Vs. Seahawks Thursday August 7th 7:00 pm Section 312 Value $250 3. Space Needle General Admission Value $90 4. Blazer Team signed Pennant Value $80 5. Seattle Mariners 5 Autographed Individual Pictures Value $25 6. Golf Hat and Pint Glass Value $25 7. Portland Trailblazer Tote bag Value $10 8. Fall is for football Coffee Mug Value $6 9. Cathedral Ridge Merlot Value $38 Total Value $1,024
Beach It Up (Value $1000) item
Beach It Up (Value $1000)
$700

Starting bid

1. WorldMark Seaside 10/03/25-10/05/25 Value $600 2. Adrift Hotel in Long Beach 1 night stay Value $300 3. Hawaiian themed basket items: beach towel, Sun catcher, Box of Chocolate covered macadamia nuts, 2 bags sea salt dry roasted macadamia nuts, 7 oz Rich Dark Roast Island Blend Coffee, 4 oz Amazing Maui Babe Browning Lotion, 50 ml Ocean Organic Vodka, Bottle of Prosecco,Rego Strong Mouse pad Value $75 4. Lincoln City Glass Center Blown Float Value $25 Total Value $1,000
Down the Gorge for Sun and Fun (Value $581) item
Down the Gorge for Sun and Fun (Value $581)
$300

Starting bid

1. Hood River Hampton Inn and Suites: 1 night stay in a river view room Value $250 2. Rafting trip Down the Salmon River for 2 Value $150 3. Kah-Nee-Ta 4 All day Guest passes Value $136 4. Cathedral Ridge Grenache Wine Value $42 Total Value $581
Bark Ranch (BR) Backyard Basket (Value $185) item
Bark Ranch (BR) Backyard Basket (Value $185)
$100

Starting bid

1. 2 yards of Barkdust Value $80 2. Home Depot bucket, Gloves, 2 grabber tools Value $10 3. Large Green BR sweatshirt Value $40 4. 2XL BR shirt Value $20 5. BR Hat Value $20 6. BR Metal Tumbler Value $15 Total Value $185

