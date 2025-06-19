Rego Athletic Scholarship Fund Auction

1. AC Hotel Marriott Vancouver
Waterfront: 1 Night Stay, breakfast for 2, parking Value $250
2.McMenamins Gift Card Value $50
3.El Gaucho Gift Card Value $100
4. Twiggs Gift Card Value $ 100
5. Urban Float Gift Card Value $85
6. Candle, Soap, Beard oil, Beard Butter
Value $75
7. MJ The Musical 2 tickets July 20th
Value $100
8. STMNT Statement Mens grooming products Value $100
9. Cabornay Wine Value $35
10. Edge Grain Cutting board Handmade
Value $105
Total Value:$1,000
Vegas Night's and Strawberry Delight (Value $695)
$450
Starting bid
1. PALMS place, Studio Suite 3
Night Vegas Stay Value $ 600
2. Trader Joes Strawberry Themed
Food plus reusable bag Value $50
3. Cathedral Ridge Syrah Wine Value
$45
Total Value $695
Semiahmoo Resort Stay (Value $785)
$500
Starting bid
1. Semiahmoo Resort in Blaine
Washington 2 Night stay for 2 in a Classic Water View Guest room Value
$750
2. Cathedral Ridge Pinot Noir Wine
Value $35
Total Value $785
Seattle Sports Getaway (Value $1024)
$750
Starting bid
1. Bellevue Club Hotel: 1 night stay with exclusive access to the club, Valet parking, $100 food and Beverage credit Value $500
2. Seahawks Pre-Season Game 1
Raiders Vs. Seahawks Thursday August 7th 7:00 pm
Section 312 Value $250
3. Space Needle General Admission Value
$90
4. Blazer Team signed Pennant Value $80
5. Seattle Mariners 5 Autographed Individual
Pictures Value $25
6. Golf Hat and Pint Glass Value $25
7. Portland Trailblazer Tote bag Value $10
8. Fall is for football Coffee Mug Value $6
9. Cathedral Ridge Merlot Value $38
Total Value $1,024
Beach It Up (Value $1000)
$700
Starting bid
1. WorldMark Seaside
10/03/25-10/05/25
Value $600
2. Adrift Hotel in Long Beach 1 night stay
Value $300
3. Hawaiian themed basket items: beach towel, Sun catcher, Box of Chocolate covered macadamia nuts, 2 bags sea salt dry roasted macadamia nuts, 7 oz Rich Dark Roast Island Blend Coffee, 4 oz
Amazing Maui Babe Browning Lotion, 50 ml Ocean Organic Vodka, Bottle of Prosecco,Rego Strong Mouse pad Value $75
4. Lincoln City Glass Center Blown Float
Value $25
Total Value $1,000
Down the Gorge for Sun and Fun (Value $581)
$300
Starting bid
1. Hood River Hampton Inn and Suites: 1 night stay in a river view room Value $250
2. Rafting trip Down the Salmon
River for 2 Value $150
3. Kah-Nee-Ta 4 All day Guest
passes Value $136
4. Cathedral Ridge Grenache Wine
Value $42
Total Value $581
Bark Ranch (BR) Backyard Basket (Value $185)
$100
Starting bid
1. 2 yards of Barkdust Value $80
2. Home Depot bucket, Gloves, 2
grabber tools Value $10
3. Large Green BR sweatshirt Value
$40
4. 2XL BR shirt Value $20
5. BR Hat Value $20
6. BR Metal Tumbler Value $15
Total Value $185
