Regulators' Silent Auction - 2025

Score big with the Golden Bay Sports Enthusiast Gift Basket, the ultimate prize for any Bay Area fan! This exclusive collection celebrates the best of local sports greatness — featuring a 1982 “The Play” Cal Bears bobblehead, a Klay Thompson Kayak bobblehead, and a Golden Glove SF Giants Matt Chapman collectible.





Stay hydrated in style with a limited edition Golden State Warriors bejeweled stainless steel wall water bottle, and take your own athletic skills to the next level with a gift certificate for one personalized training session with Coach Milo of Milo Academy — one of the Bay Area’s top performance coaches.





Whether you’re a collector, athlete, or devoted fan, this basket is your ticket to Bay Area sports pride and excellence.

Perfect for display, performance, and inspiration — all in one winning package!