Sales closed

Regulators' Silent Auction - 2025

Pick-up location

Daly City, CA, USA

Sports Collector Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Score big with the Golden Bay Sports Enthusiast Gift Basket, the ultimate prize for any Bay Area fan! This exclusive collection celebrates the best of local sports greatness — featuring a 1982 “The Play” Cal Bears bobblehead, a Klay Thompson Kayak bobblehead, and a Golden Glove SF Giants Matt Chapman collectible.


Stay hydrated in style with a limited edition Golden State Warriors bejeweled stainless steel wall water bottle, and take your own athletic skills to the next level with a gift certificate for one personalized training session with Coach Milo of Milo Academy — one of the Bay Area’s top performance coaches.


Whether you’re a collector, athlete, or devoted fan, this basket is your ticket to Bay Area sports pride and excellence.
Perfect for display, performance, and inspiration — all in one winning package!

Festive Package
$25

Starting bid

Bring joy, style, and fandom together with the Fun & Festive Fan Package! Kick off the celebration with a $50 gift certificate from Air Lollipops Events for custom balloon arrangements in Daly City — perfect for birthdays, parties, or any special occasion.


Add a playful touch with a Star Wars Mandalorian Mr. Potato Head toy, and stay comfortable and spirited in a long-sleeve dri-fit Bay Area Regulators warm-up shirt. Complete the package with team stickers to show off your team pride.


This basket is the perfect mix of fun, fandom, and festive flair — ideal for collectors, sports enthusiasts, and anyone who loves to celebrate in style!


https://www.airlollipopsdc.com/

Local Business Luxury Package
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself with this fantastic bundle! Enjoy a $50 gift certificate for stunning balloon arrangements from Air Lollipop, relax with a 90-minute Swedish massage worth $150 from BAC Massage Therapy, and keep your car running smoothly with a free oil change valued up to $150 from J and K Auto Repair. Don’t miss out!


Valued at $350


https://www.airlollipopsdc.com/


http://www.jkautorepairdalycity.com/


Feeling tense? Take some time for you! Enjoy a 90-minute Swedish massage with hot stones from licensed therapist Shanee McDaniels-Randall and let the stress melt away at her cozy South San Francisco clinic. https://pocketsuite.io/link/shanee-mcdaniels

Marc Jacobs Sunglasses
$25

Starting bid

These shield-frame sunglasses by Marc Jacobs feature a transparent design, tinted lenses, logo print at the arm, oversized arms, and curved tips. These sunglasses come with a protective case.

Retail price: $232

Self-Care Package
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the Ultimate Self-Care Package — where relaxation meets transformation! Enjoy a $200 gift certificate to SHFT Movement Chiropractic in Daly City for expert care that restores balance and energy, plus a $100 gift certificate to SOSA by Anel for a fresh haircut or body sculpting session that’ll have you looking and feeling amazing.


Refresh. Realign. Reimagine yourself.
(Valued up to $300)

https://www.shftmovement.com/


https://www.instagram.com/by_anel/?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D



Relax, Renew, and Refresh Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with a $100 medical spa gift certificate from IDYLLIC Aesthetics SF to look and feel your best and a 1-hour Swedish massage with hot stones valued at $180 from BAC Massage Therapy. Plus, stay hydrated with a 17 oz Hydraflow water bottle, show your team spirit with a Bay Area Regulators T-shirt, and fun team stickers. All in one amazing package!

(valued up to $400)

https://www.idyllic-aesthetics.com/


https://www.instagram.com/by_anel/?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D


https://pocketsuite.io/link/shanee-mcdaniels


Team Spirit Celebration Package
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate team pride with the Team Spirit Celebration Package — the ultimate combo of style, fun, and community! Kick back with a free haircut from our talented player alumni, JAKUTZ, then bring the party to life with a $50 gift certificate for custom balloon decorations from Air Lollipops.


Top it all off with a pizza party for players hosted by Coach Jon and Maryann, complete with exclusive team stickers to share and enjoy.


This package is all about connection, celebration, and team spirit — perfect for creating memories both on and off the court!


https://www.instagram.com/_jakutz/?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D


https://www.airlollipopsdc.com/


Gym time ! item
Gym time !
$30

Starting bid

Get ready to move, play, and sweat with 1 hour of gym time at Elite Sports Centers! Enjoy a full hour of fun — shoot hoops, run drills, or play your favorite games in a top-notch facility built for athletes of all ages.


It’s your time to train like a pro, play like a champ, and have a blast at Elite Sports Centers!


https://www.elitesportscenters.com/


Look good, Play great!
$25

Starting bid

Step up your style and your game with this winning combo: a fresh haircut from Barber Julz, exclusive Bay Area Regulator swag (shirts, hoodie, and stickers), and a 1-hour basketball skills session with Coach Carlo. Look sharp, rep your team, and level up your skills—all in one slam dunk package!


https://www.instagram.com/barberjuuulllzzz/?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D


Learn, Create, Celebrate
$25

Starting bid

Inspire young minds with 1 hour of tutoring from Mrs. Calacal (K–5 Reading, Math & SEL), enjoy unique pieces of artwork by Nathan Tan, get an SF shirt from New Skool, and bring any celebration to life with a $50 gift certificate from Air Lollipop Events for their stunning balloon arrangements. A perfect mix of growth, creativity, and joy!


Valued at $250

PlayStation Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Ultimate PlayStation Fan Bundle

Level up your gaming gear with this exclusive PlayStation collection! Includes a Limited Edition 30th Anniversary DualSense Wireless Controller, cozy PlayStation hoodie (size L), gray PlayStation sling bag, collectible Astro Bot plush, insulated water bottle, “Dreams” pouch, themed notebook, PS puzzle, and more Sony surprises. Perfect for any gamer or PlayStation enthusiast!

Retail price: $500

Ultimate REGULATORS Experience
$30

Starting bid

Take your game — and your gear — to the next level! Score 35% off training or player season fees (up to $500 value), plus a Nike Regulators drawstring bagtwo Bay Area Regulator t-shirts, and a 17 oz Hydraflow triple-wall insulated water bottle to keep you cool while you train. Perfect for dedicated players and proud parents who want to rep the team and invest in greatness!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!