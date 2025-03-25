SDA Kinship International, Inc.
Rehoboth Beach - SDA Kinship Mini-Kampmeeting 2025
47 Maryland Ave
Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, USA
I am staying On-Site
$150
For those who will be staying in the Beach house with the group. ** Note that you will need to bring your own towels and bedding.
For those who will be staying in the Beach house with the group. ** Note that you will need to bring your own towels and bedding.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
I am staying Off-Site
$75
For those who will arrange their own accommodations, but will join the group at the Beach House for activities.
For those who will arrange their own accommodations, but will join the group at the Beach House for activities.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Scholarship
free
I would like to request a scholarship so I can attend.
I would like to request a scholarship so I can attend.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout