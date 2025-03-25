Rehoboth Beach - SDA Kinship Mini-Kampmeeting 2025

47 Maryland Ave

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, USA

I am staying On-Site
$150
For those who will be staying in the Beach house with the group. ** Note that you will need to bring your own towels and bedding.
I am staying Off-Site
$75
For those who will arrange their own accommodations, but will join the group at the Beach House for activities.
Scholarship
free
I would like to request a scholarship so I can attend.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing